Over on YouTube [Applied Science] shows us how to make an f/0.38 camera lens using an oil immersion microscope objective.
The f-number of a lens indicates how well it will perform in low-light. To calculate the f-number you divide the focal length by the diameter of the aperture. A common f-number is f/1.4 which is generally considered “fast”.
We are told the fastest commercial lens ever used had f/0.7 and was used by Stanley Kubrick to shoot the film Barry Lyndon which was recorded only with candle light.
A microscope objective is a crucial lens that gathers and magnifies light to form an image. It plays a key role in determining the quality and clarity of the final magnified image produced by a microscope.
In this case the microscope objective is optically coupled to the CMOS image sensor using a drop of oil. The oil has better refractive properties than an air-gap. In order to get the closest coupling possible the protective glass sheet on the top of the image sensor was removed. This process resulted in a lot of broken image sensors! Apparently the yield was only two working image sensors from eight attempts at removing the glass.
Of course we’ve seen f-number hacking here at Hackaday before, such as with the A Low F Number Lens, From Scratch which achieved f/0.5.
2 thoughts on “F/0.38 Camera Lens Made With Oil Immersion Microscope Objective”
Image produced should be front and center.
Otherwise assumed clickbait.
Dude. It’s Applied Science. You’ve never heard of them??
Spend some time on his channel. The fellow is a magician.
