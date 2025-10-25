Thermite Pottery Fires Itself

Finely powdered aluminium can make almost anything more pyrotechnically interesting, from fireworks to machine shop cleanups – even ceramics, as [Degree of Freedom] discovered. He was experimenting with mixing aluminium powder with various other substances to see whether they could make a thermite-like combination, and found that he could shape a paste of aluminium powder and clay into a form, dry it, and ignite it. After burning, it left behind a hard ceramic material.



[Degree of Freedom] was naturally interested in the possibilities of self-firing clay, so he ran a series of experiments to optimize the composition, and found that a mixture of three parts of aluminium to five parts clay by volume worked best. However, he noticed that bubbles of hydrogen were forming under the surface of the clay, which could cause cracks during the firing. The aluminium was reacting with water to form the bubbles, somewhat like a unwanted form of aerated concrete, and for some reason the kaolinite in clay seemed to accelerate the reaction. Trying to passivate the aluminium by heating it in air or water didn’t prevent the reaction, but [Degree of Freedom] did find that clay extracted from the dirt in his back yard didn’t accelerate it as kaolinite did, and the mixture could dry out without forming bubbles.



This mixture wasn’t totally reliable, so to make it a bit more consistent [Degree of Freedom] added some iron oxide to accelerate the burn through an actual thermite reaction – some mixtures burned hot enough to start to melt the clay. After many tests, he found that sixteen parts clay, seven parts aluminium, and five parts iron oxide gave the best results. He fired two cups made of the mixture, a thin rod, and a cube, with mixed results. The clay expanded a bit during firing, which sometimes produced a rough finish, cracking, and fragility, but in some cases it was surprisingly strong.



The actual chemistry at work in the clay-aluminium mixtures is a bit obscure, but not all thermite reactions need to involve iron oxide, so there might have been some thermite component even in the earlier mixtures. If you need heat rather than ceramic, we’ve also seen a moldable thermite paste extruded from a 3D printer.

Thanks to [kooshi] for the tip!