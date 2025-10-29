2025 Component Abuse Challenge: The Opto Flasher

There’s a part you’ll find in almost every mains powered switch mode power supply that might at first appear to have only one application. An optocoupler sits between the low voltage and the high voltage sides, providing a safely isolated feedback. Can it be used for anything else? [b.kainka] thinks so, and has proved it by making an optocoupler powered LED flasher.

If a part can be made to act as an amplifier with a gain greater than one, then it should also be possible to make it oscillate. We’re reminded of the old joke about it being very easy to make an oscillator except when you want to make one, but in this case when an optocoupler is wired up as an inverting amplifier with appropriate feedback, it will oscillate. In this case the rather large capacitor leading to a longish period, enough to flash an LED.

We like this circuit, combining as it does an unexpected use for a part, and a circuit in which the unusual choice might just be practical. It’s part of our 2025 Component Abuse Challenge, for which you just about still have time to make an entry yourself if you have one.