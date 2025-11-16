An Introduction To DC Motor Technology

[Thinking Techie] takes us back to basics in a recent video explaining how magnets, coils, brushed DC motors, and brushless DC motors work. If this is on your “to learn” list, or you just want a refresher, you can watch the video below. It’ll be ten minutes well-spent.

The video covers the whole technology stack behind the humble DC motor in its various incarnations. Starting with basic magnetic effects, it then proceeds through 2-wire brushed DC motors and finally into 3-wire brushless DC motors (BLDC motors).

It’s worth knowing that the 3-wires in a BLDC motor are for three power phases; they are not, as in an RC servo, positive, negative, and signal leads. But, confusingly, the BLDC motors in your PC fans do have positive, negative, and signal pins. But that’s because, like an RC servo, the fans have controllers built into the case.

Thanks to [Keith Olson] for writing in about this one. If you’d like to go deeper into BLDC controller tech, check out Take A Ride Through The Development Of A Custom BLDC Motor Controller and Moteus Open Source BLDC Controller Gets Major Upgrade.