Exploring The Performance Gains Of Four-Pin MOSFETs

Over on YouTube [DENKI OTAKU] runs us through how a 4-pin MOSFET works and what the extra Kelvin source pin does.

A typical MOSFET might come in a 3-pin TO-247 package, but there are 4-pin variants which include an extra pin for the Kelvin source, also known as source sense. These 4-pin packages are known as TO-247-4. The fourth pin provides an additional source for gate current return which can in turn lessen the effect of parasitic inductance on the gate-source when switching current, particularly at high speed.

In the video [DENKI OTAKU] uses his custom made testing board to investigate the performance characteristics of some 4-pin TO-247-4 MOSFETs versus their 3-pin TO-247 equivalents. Spoiler alert: the TO-247-4 MOSFETs have better performance characteristics. The video takes a close look at the results on the oscilloscope. The downside is that as the switching speed increases the ringing in the V ds waveform increases, too. If you’re switching to a 4-pin MOSFET from a 3-pin MOSFET in your design you will need to be aware of this V ds overshoot and make accommodations for it.

If you’d like to go deeper with MOSFET technology check out Introduction To MOSFET Switching Losses and MOSFETs — The Hidden Gate.