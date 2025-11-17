Over on YouTube [DENKI OTAKU] runs us through how a 4-pin MOSFET works and what the extra Kelvin source pin does.
A typical MOSFET might come in a 3-pin TO-247 package, but there are 4-pin variants which include an extra pin for the Kelvin source, also known as source sense. These 4-pin packages are known as TO-247-4. The fourth pin provides an additional source for gate current return which can in turn lessen the effect of parasitic inductance on the gate-source when switching current, particularly at high speed.
In the video [DENKI OTAKU] uses his custom made testing board to investigate the performance characteristics of some 4-pin TO-247-4 MOSFETs versus their 3-pin TO-247 equivalents. Spoiler alert: the TO-247-4 MOSFETs have better performance characteristics. The video takes a close look at the results on the oscilloscope. The downside is that as the switching speed increases the ringing in the Vds waveform increases, too. If you’re switching to a 4-pin MOSFET from a 3-pin MOSFET in your design you will need to be aware of this Vds overshoot and make accommodations for it.
If you’d like to go deeper with MOSFET technology check out Introduction To MOSFET Switching Losses and MOSFETs — The Hidden Gate.
One thought on “Exploring The Performance Gains Of Four-Pin MOSFETs”
The company that originated the idea was in fact the components division of Motorola. And it wasn’t four pin devices, it was in fact five, the kelvin connection existed in back between those two, and a resistor was stuck between them, typically between 470 ohms to as much as 4.7M ohms depending on the environment.
