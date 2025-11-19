Amiga? Arduino? AMeagerBall Gets The Uno Bouncing

When the iconic “Boing Ball” first debuted 40 years ago, it was a wonder to behold. There was nothing like it in the home compuing world upto that time, and it showed that Commodore’s new “Amiga” was a powerhouse sure to last the test of time. Forty years later, the Amiga as we knew it then might not be with us anymore, but [Mark Wilson] is recreating its iconic demo on a microcontroller– but not just any microcontroller. “AMeagerBall” is an Arduino Uno exclusive, and it even tells the time.

Like the original “Boing Ball”, the demo is running at 320×240, though on a touch LCD shield instead of a CRT. Unlike some microcontrollers, the Uno doesn’t have the horsepower to just brute-force emulate a 1980s home computer, so [Mark] has had to recreate the boing ball from scratch. He’s not doing it with any graphics libraries, either. On the Uno that would be too slow, so [Mark] is driving the LCD directly to its appropriate registers, to stay close enough to the metal to make it work. That means if you’re going to try the code on his GitHub repository, you’ll need to be sure to use matching hardware or be prepared to port it.

One of the things about Amiga’s demo that was so impressive is that it hardly made use of the CPU, allowing the Workbench to be pulled up while the ball bounced. That’s not the case here, as the UNO doesn’t have any extra graphics chips. Still, [Mark] was able to squeeze enough horsepower out of everyone’s favourite ATmega to present us with an Amiga-styled clock– either analog, digital, or in the workbench title bar in that iconic blue-and-white. To keep the clock accurate, he’s squeezed an RTC module in, too. Lovely! The different clocks can be accessed via the touchscreen.

Oh, did we forget to mention that the touchscreen is implemented? This certainly stretches the hardware far enough to be considered a demo. If just a bouncing ball doesn’t work the UNO hard enough for you, try booting Linux.

