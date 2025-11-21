Microsoft Open Sources Zork I, II And III

The history of the game Zork is a long and winding one, starting with MUDs and kin on university mainframes – where students entertained themselves in between their studies – and ending with the game being ported to home computers. These being pathetically undersized compared to even a PDP-10 meant that Zork got put to the axe, producing Zork I through III. Originally distributed by Infocom, eventually the process of Microsoft gobbling up game distributors and studies alike meant that Microsoft came to hold the license to these games. Games which are now open source as explained on the Microsoft Open Source blog.

Although the source had found its way onto the Internet previously, it’s now officially distributed under the MIT license, along with accompanying developer documentation. The source code for the three games can be found on GitHub, in separate repositories for Zork I, Zork II and Zork III.

We previously covered Zork’s journey from large systems to home computers, which was helped immensely by the Z-machine platform that the game’s code was ported to. Sadly the original games’s MDL code was a bit much for 8-bit home computers. Regardless of whether you prefer the original PDP-10 or the Z-machine version on a home computer system, both versions are now open sourced, which is a marvelous thing indeed.