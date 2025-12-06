F1 Light Box Helps You Know The Current Race Status

[joppedc] wrote in to let us know that the Formula 1® season is coming to an end, and that the final race should be bangin’. To get ready, he built this ultra-sleek logo light box last week that does more than just sit there looking good, although it does that pretty well. This light box reacts to live race events, flashing yellow for safety cars, red for red flags, and green for, well, green flags.

The excellent light box itself was modeled in Fusion 360, and the files are available on MakerWorld. The design is split into four parts — the main body, a backplate to mount the LEDs, the translucent front plate, and an enclosure for an ESP32.

Doing it this way allowed [joppedc] to not only print in manageable pieces, it also allowed him to use different materials. Getting the front panel to diffuse light correctly took some experimenting to find the right thickness. Eventually, [joppedc] landed on 0.4 mm (two layers) of matte white PLA.

There isn’t much in the way of brains behind this beauty, just an ESP32, a strip of WS2812B addressable LEDs, and a USB-C port for power. But it’s the software stack that ties everything together. The ESP32 has WLED, Home Assistant runs the show, and of course, there is the F1 sensor integration to get live race data.

