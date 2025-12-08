Cheap And Aggressive DRAM Chip Tester

People enjoy retrocomputing for a wide variety of reasons – sometimes it’s about having a computer you could fully learn, or nostalgia for chips that played a part in your childhood. There’s definitely some credit to give for the fuzzy feeling you get booting up a computer you built out of chips. Old technology does deteriorate fast, however, and RAM chip failures are especially frustrating. What if you got a few hundred DRAM chips to go through? Here’s a DRAM chip tester by [Andreas]/[tops4u] – optimized for scanning speed, useful for computers like the ZX Spectrum or Oric, and built around an ATMega328P, which you surely still have in one of your drawers.

The tester is aimed at DIP16/18/20 and ZIP style DRAM chips – [Andreas] claims support for 4164, 41256, 6416, 6464, 514256, and 44100 series RAM chips. The tester is extremely easy to operate, cheap to build, ruthlessly optimized for testing speed, sports a low footprint, and is fully open-source. If you’re ever stuck with a heap of RAM chips you want to quickly test one by one, putting together one of these testers is definitely the path to take, instead of trying to boot up your well-aged machine with a bunch of chips that’d take a while to test or, at worst, could even fry it.

[Andreas] includes KiCad PCB and Arduino source files, all under GPL. They also provide adapter PCBs for chips like the 4116. What’s more, there are PCB files to build this tester in full DIP, in case that’s more your style! It’s far from the first chip tester in the scene, of course, there are quite a few to go around, including some seriously featureful units that even work in-circuit. Not only will they save you from chips that failed, but they’ll also alert you to fake chips that are oh so easy to accidentally buy online!