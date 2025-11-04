The Headache Of Fake 74LS Logic Chips

When you go on your favorite cheap online shopping platform and order a batch of 74LS logic ICs, what do you get? Most likely relabeled 74HC ICs, if the results of an AliExpress order by [More Fun Fixing It] on YouTube are anything to judge by. Despite the claims made by the somewhat suspect markings on the ICs, even the cheap component tester used immediately identified them as 74HC parts.

Why is this a problem, you might ask? Simply put, 74LS are Low-power Schottky chips using TTL logic levels, whereas 74HC are High-Speed CMOS, using CMOS logic levels. If these faked chips had used 74HCT, they would have been compatible with TTL logic levels, but with the TTL vs CMOS levels mismatch of 74HC, you are asking for trouble.

CMOS typically requires that high levels are at least 70% of Vcc, and low to be at most 30% of Vcc, whereas TTL high level is somewhere above 2.0V. 74HC also cannot drive its outputs as strongly as 74LC, which opens another can of potential issues. Meanwhile HCT can be substituted for LS, but with the same lower drive current, which may or may not be an issue.

Interestingly, when the AliExpress seller was contacted with these findings, a refund was issued practically immediately. This makes one wonder why exactly faked 74LS ICs are even being sold, when they’d most likely be stuffed into old home computers by presumably hardware enthusiasts with a modicum of skill and knowledge.