RP2350 Done Framework Style

Ever want a microcontroller addon for your laptops? You could do worse than match one of the new and powerful microcontrollers on the block to one of the most addon-friendly laptops, in the way the Framework RP2350 laptop card does it. Plug it in, and you get a heap of USB-connected IO coming out of the side of your laptop – what’s not to love?

The card utilizes the Framework module board space to the fullest extent possible, leaving IO expansion on SMD pads you could marry to a male or female header, your choice. With about seventeen GPIOs, power, and ground, there’s really no limit on what you could add to the side connector – maybe it’d be a logic analyzer buffer, or a breadboard cable, or a flash chip reader, maybe, even an addon to turn it into a pirate version of a Bus Pirate? There’s a fair few RP2350 peripherals available on the side header GPIOs, so sky’s the limit.

Naturally, the card is fully open-source, and even has two versions with two different USB-C plug connectors, we guess, depending on which one is better liked by your PCBA process. Want one? Just send off the files! Last time we saw an addon adding GPIOs to your laptop, it was a Pi Zero put into the optical bay of a Thinkpad, also with an expansion header available on the side – pairing yet another legendary board with a legendary laptop.