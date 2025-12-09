LED Hourglass Is A Great Learning Project

An hourglass tells you what it is in the name — a glass that you use to measure an hour of time passing by. [EDISON SCIENCE CORNER] has built a digital project that mimics such a thing, with little beads of light emulating falling sand in the timekeepers of old.

The build is designed around the Arduino platform, and can be constructed with an Arduino Uno, Nano, or Pro Mini if so desired. The microcontroller board is hooked up with an ADXL335 three-axis accelerometer, which is used for tracking the orientation and movement of the digital hourglass. These movements are used to influence the movement of emulated grains of sand, displayed on a pair of 8×8 LED matrixes driven by a MAX7219 driver IC. Power is courtesy of a 3.7 V lithium-ion cell, with a charge/boost module included for good measure. Everything is wrapped up in a vaguely hourglass-shaped 3D printed enclosure.

The operation is simple. When the hourglass is turned, the simulated grains of sand move as if responding to gravity. The movement is a little janky — no surprise given the limited resolution of the 8×8 displays. You also probably wouldn’t use such a device as a timer when more elegant solutions exist. However, that’s not to say builds like this don’t have a purpose. They’re actually a great way to get to grips with a microcontroller platform, as well as to learn about interfacing external hardware and working with LED matrixes. You can pick up a great deal of basic skills building something like this.

Would you believe this isn’t the first digital hourglass we’ve featured on the site?