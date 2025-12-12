When the orbit of NASA’s Mars Atmosphere and Volatile EvolutioN (MAVEN) spacecraft took it behind the Red Planet on December 6th, ground controllers expected a temporary loss of signal (LoS). Unfortunately, the Deep Space Network hasn’t heard from the science orbiter since. Engineers are currently trying to troubleshoot this issue, but without a sign of life from the stricken spacecraft, there are precious few options.
As noted by [Stephen Clark] over at ArsTechnica this is a pretty big deal. Even though MAVEN was launched in November of 2013, it’s a spring chicken compared to the other Mars orbiters. The two other US orbiters: Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) and Mars Odyssey, are significantly older by around a decade. Of the two ESA orbiters, Mars Express and ExoMars, the latter is fairly new (2016) and could at least be a partial backup for MAVEN’s communication relay functionality with the ground-based units, in particular the two active rovers. ExoMars has a less ideal orbit for large data transfers, which would hamper scientific research.
With neither the Chinese nor UAE orbiters capable of serving as a relay, this puts the burden on a potential replacement orbiter, such as the suggested Mars Telecommunications Orbiter, which was cancelled in 2005. Even if contact with MAVEN is restored, it would only have fuel for a few more years. This makes a replacement essential if we wish to keep doing ground-based science missions on Mars, as well as any potential manned missions.
3 thoughts on “NASA May Have Lost The MAVEN Mars Orbiter”
Enough with this Mars nonsense, and absurd waste of money. We can’t even live and get along here on Earth and you all are wanting to go to Mars.
go back to facebook, grampa.
enough with this fire nonsense, you all can’t stop fighting with sticks and you all want to burn things down
