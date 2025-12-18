Turn ‘Em On: Modern Nintendo Cartridges May Have A Limited Lifespan

Cartridge-based consoles have often been celebrated for their robust and reliable media. You put a simple ROM chip in a tough plastic housing, make sure the contacts are fit for purpose, and you should have a game cart that lasts for many decades.

When it comes to the Nintendo 3DS, though, there are some concerns that its carts aren’t up to snuff. Certain engineering choices were made that could mean these carts have a very limited lifespan, which could now be causing failures in the wild. It may not be the only Nintendo console to suffer this fate, either, thanks to the way modern cart-based consoles differ from their forebearers.

Lost Memory

To understand why modern cartridges are at risk, we should first understand why retro consoles don’t have the same problem. It all comes down to how cartridges store their data. Old-school consoles, like the Sega Mega Drive or the Super Nintendo, stored their games on mask ROMs. These are read-only chips that literally have their data hard-baked in at the lithography stage during the chip’s production. There is no way to change the contents of the ROM—hence the name. You simply fire in addresses via the chip’s address pins, and it spits out the relevant data on the data pins.

By virtue of being a very simple integrated circuit, mask ROMs tend to last a very long time. They don’t require an electrical charge to retain their data, as it’s all hard-etched into the silicon inside. Indeed, there are a million old game carts from the 1980s that are still perfectly functional today as proof. Eventually, they may fail, like any other integrated circuit, but if treated properly, by and large, they can be expected to survive for many decades without issue. Game carts with battery-backed save chips will still lose that storage over time, unless the battery is regularly replaced, but this is a side issue. The mask ROM that stores the game itself is generally very reliable as long as it’s not abused.

The problem for modern cart-based consoles is that mask ROM fell out of favor compared to other rewriteable methods of storing data. To a certain degree, it comes down to economics. You could spin up a custom mask ROM design for a new game, and have many copies produced by a chip foundry, and install those in your carts. However, it’s far easier to simply design a writeable cart in various capacities, and have all your company’s games released on those formats instead. You can use standard off-the-shelf parts that are produced in the millions, if not billions, and you have the flexibility to rewrite carts or update them in the event there’s a bug or something that needs to be corrected. In contrast, if you’d relied on mask ROMs, you’d have to trash your production run and start again if the data needs to be changed by even a single bit.

This has become a particular issue for some Nintendo systems. Up to the Nintendo DS, it was still common for cartridges to be built with bespoke mask ROMs; only certain titles that needed greater storage used writeable chips like EPROMs. However, when the Nintendo 3DS came along in 2011, norms had shifted. Carts were produced using a product called XtraROM from Macronix. Flip through the marketing materials as one forum user did in 2021, and you won’t find out a whole lot of real technical detail. However, on the basis of probabilities and datasheets in the wild, XtraROM appears to be a technology based on NAND Flash storage.

Exact details of the technology used in Nintendo carts are unclear to a degree, though, as datasheets for those part numbers are not readily available. Carts would often also contain a small amount of user-rewriteable memory for game saves, but the main game data tended to be stored in XtraROM chips. It also appears from certain Nintendo leaks that the 3DS may have certain built-in commands used to refresh this storage regularly, to keep it healthy over time.

If you’re a video game archivist, or just someone that wants their old Pokemon carts to still work in 2030, this is a bad thing. It’s all because of the way Flash memories work. Data is stored as electrical charges that are trapped in a floating gate transistor. Over time, those charges tend to leak out. This isn’t a problem in regular use, because Flash memory devices have controllers that continually refresh the charges as long as they’re powered. However, if you leave such a device unpowered for long enough, then that process can’t take place, and data loss is the eventual result. This has become a particular problem with modern solid-state drives, which can lose data in just years or even months when left unplugged, particularly in warmer environments where charge loss occurs at a faster rate.

If they are indeed based on flash technology, Nintendo 3DS cartridges could be subject to the same phenomena of data loss after long periods without power. The same problem could affect the Nintendo Switch, too, which uses XtraROM chips from the same family. Fine details are hard to come by due to it being a proprietary product, but Macronix has claimed that its XtraROM-based products should offer 20 years of reliable storage at temperatures up to 85 C. However, these products haven’t existed that long. Those results are from accelerated aging tests that are run at higher temperatures to try and back-calculate what would happen at lower temperatures over longer periods of time. Their results don’t always map one-to-one on what happens in the real world. In any case, the fact that Macronix is quoting that 20-year figure suggests that XtraROM is perhaps a particularly long-lived flash technology. You’d expect a more robust mask ROM to outlast even the best EEPROMs that claim longevity figures in centuries.

Fears around widespread cartridge failures float around social media and gaming websites every now and again. It’s believed to be a particular issue with a certain Fire Emblem title, too. However, what we don’t have is a clear idea of the scale of the problem, or if it’s actually happening in the wild just yet. There are many people complaining on the Internet that they’ve grabbed an old cartridge that has failed to boot, but that can happen for a wide range of reasons. Without dumping the cart, it’s hard to definitively put this down to bit rot of the flash storage inside. There are other failures that can happen, for example, like bad solder joints.

There are hints that flash rot really could be affecting some Nintendo 3DS cartridges in the real world, though. A particularly interesting case from a forum concerned a copy of Mario & Luigi Paper Jam Bros. that completely failed to run. After some investigation, the owner decided to see if the 3DS’s cartridge refresh routine could possibly bring the cart back to life. This led them to develop a tool for “fixing” 3DS carts, with files shared on Github. It works in a simple fashion—using the 3DS’s built-in cartridge refresh routines when errors are detected in a given area of data.

This copy of Mario & Luigi Paper Jam Bros. was reportedly resurrected by using the 3DS’s built in cartridge refresh routines. It’s a very anecdotal piece of evidence that NAND flash rot could be affecting these carts. It also suggests that it can be guarded against by regularly plugging in carts so the console can run the refresh routines that keep them alive.

Ultimately, if you’re precious about your 3DS or Switch games, it probably pays to boot them up and run them once in a while. The same may go for games on the Sony PSVita, too. Even if the stated 20-year lifetime of these carts is legitimate, it’s helpful to juice up the flash every once in a while. Plus, at the very worst, you’ve spent some time playing your cherished games, so it’s hardly a waste of time.

We’d still love to see the issue investigated further. The best way would be to see some dumps and checksums of sealed 3DS games from over 10 years ago, but that’s perhaps unlikely given the value of these rare items. In the meantime, the best way forward is perhaps the cautious one—if you’re worried about data loss on your flash-based cartridges, boot them up just in case. Happy gaming out there!