Retrocomputing: Simulacrum Or The Real Deal?

The holidays are rapidly approaching, and you probably already have a topic or two to argue with your family about. But what about with your hacker friends? We came upon an old favorite the other day: whether it “counts” as retrocomputing if you’re running a simulated version of the system or if it “needs” to run on old iron.
This lovely C64esque laptop sparked the controversy. It’s an absolute looker, with a custom keyboard and a retro-reimagining-period-correct flaptop design, but the beauty is only skin deep: the guts are a Raspberry Pi 5 running VICE. An emulator! Horrors!
We’ll admit to being entirely torn. There’s something about the old computers that’s very nice to lay hands on, and we just don’t get the same feels from an emulator running on our desktop. But a physical reproduction like with many of the modern C64 recreations, or [Oscar Vermeulen]’s PiDP-8/I really floats our boat in a way that an in-the-browser emulation experience simply doesn’t.
Another example was the Voja 4, the Supercon 2022 badge based on a CPU that never existed. It’s not literally retro, because [Voja Antonics] designed it during the COVID quarantines, so there’s no “old iron” at all. Worse, it’s emulated; the whole thing exists as a virtual machine inside the onboard PIC.
But we’d argue that this badge brought more people something very much like the authentic PDP-8 experience, or whatever. We saw people teaching themselves to do something functional in an imaginary 4-bit machine language over a weekend, and we know folks who’ve kept at it in the intervening years. Part of the appeal was that it reflected nearly everything about the machine state in myriad blinking lights. Or rather, it reflected the VM running on the PIC, because remember, it’s all just a trick.
So we’ll fittingly close this newsletter with a holiday message of peace to the two retrocomputing camps: Maybe you’re both right. Maybe the physical device and its human interfaces do matter – emulation sucks – but maybe it’s not entirely relevant what’s on the inside of the box if the outside is convincing enough. After all, if we hadn’t done [Kevin Noki] dirty by showing the insides of his C64 laptop, maybe nobody would ever have known.
6 thoughts on “Retrocomputing: Simulacrum Or The Real Deal?”
Maybe someone will do a tube computer as a badge?
I’ve been building a mashup of a system with a STDBus card cage (two 3-slot cages actually) in a 3d printed luggable case and custom boards to simulate Acorn System 1/2/3/4/5, EuroBeeb & EuroCube, as well as Z80 CP/M systems. Video, Audio, and most other I/O is handled by a pair of 20K LUT GoWin FPGAs, with the keyboard connected to the Teensy 4.1 that is also doing in-circuit emulation of the 6502, 6809, or Z80 CPUs.
The 16-bit address and 8-bit data busses are real 5v logic between the STDBus cards, and most 8-bit STDBus cards from the 1981 Pro-Log catalog will work in the luggable.
Running the CPUs in software on the Teensy has allowed breakpoint debugging, dynamic loading of the MOS ROMs for the various systems, and dynamic remapping of memory & peripherals. When talking to peripherals, everything slows down to match the speed the peripheral can respond at, but when executing code from internal SRAM or external PSRAM (gotta have those sideways RAM/ROM slots!) the simulated CPU can zip along unrestricted.
I can see the appeal of the C64 laptop for Commodore fans, but also understand why purists get mad about modern recreations / continuations of the line. (I hear arguments all the time about the CX16 and F256 computers.)
Nice, especially the Gowin cheapo FPGA part, got a link ?
I’m inclined to think that it’s OK to emulate, but it’s increasingly less impressive the greater the Host:Target CPU performance. Emulating a 68K Mac at (mid-range) 68030 speeds on a PowerPC at 66MHz is impressive. Emulating a pdp-8/e (effectively 0.3MHz) on a quad-core PI running at 2-3GHz per core. Not so much.
Going to say it … For the most part, leave the ‘real’ hardware to museums and just use simulators going forward. For example, I’ve found it a lot of fun to just use DOS-X for retro-computing. Running Turbo Pascal and C, Tasm, has been a blast and all running on a RPI-5 500+. I am thinking of turning one of my Lego PCs into a Reto PC now. The PiDP line is another example to experience DEC platforms with small consoles that can sit on a shelf rather than a large building with big power requirements… If you are like me, I don’t have a lot of room to store a collection of ‘retro’ sized computers.
With 3D printing, and availability of making PCBs easily, it sure make it ‘easier’ to simulate the old hardware if desired without touching the originals. Nothing wrong with bringing the old hardware to life though either for those so inclined.
I both collect old systems and get them running again, and emulate. I have a bunch of emulated things running all the time (a Pi 4 running about 10 systems: PDP-11, VAX, S/370, dps8m; also one each of Oscar’s PDP kits; finally a little PC for Alpha emulation), but I only fire up the real iron on special occasions, because (for the computers and workstations, not so much the videogame consoles) it’s hot, it’s noisy, and (for everything) every time I feed it power I’m running the risk that this is the time something difficult to fix blows.
