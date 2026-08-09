The Chinese Smart Glasses Proving That Smart Glasses Can Be Repairable

It’s often claimed that wearable devices cannot have user-replaceable batteries or even be serviceable at all due to how compact and waterproof they must be, yet there are plenty of examples belying those claims. So too for smart glasses with their compact size and the need to be fully waterproof. They would be certified e-waste as soon as the built-in battery stops being a battery, assuming these claims were true. Recently [iFixit] bought a few Chinese smart glasses to see just how repairable they are, with the Rokid one being very surprising.

The first nice feature of both two Chinese smart glasses is that they have an external battery that clips on in addition to an internal one. Internally they’re quite similar, both featuring a Qualcomm Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 SoC with 32 GB of eMMC storage, in addition to micro-LED projectors.

Of the two glasses in the video, the Quark one isn’t that dissimilar from the Ray-Ban and Meta ones, requiring fairly destructive heat and prying to get inside. The Rokid one is however very easy to get into, with very light glue that makes it easy to get into, as well as a very servicing-friendly internal architecture including its battery. This is a pattern that extends to its external battery module, giving a glimpse at what such devices ought to look like in a repair-friendly world.

As is to be expected for an [iFixit] video, a significant part of it is spent lamenting the ills of glued-in batteries, including the recent decision by the EU to exempt many wearable devices from its new right to repair regulations involving built-in batteries. In light of the teardown of the Rokid smart glasses in this video, as well as previous Pixel Watch 4 and Fairbuds teardowns, it certainly seems reasonable to enforce user-replaceable batteries for these wearables as well.