PicoZ80 Is A Drop-in Replacement For Everyone’s Favorite Zilog CPU

The Z80 has been gone a couple of years now, but it’s very much not forgotten. Still, the day when new-old-stock and salvaged DIP-40 packaged Z80s will be hard to come by is slowly approaching, and [eaw] is going to be ready with the picoZ80 project.
You can probably guess where this is going: an RP2350B on a DIP-40 sized PCB can easily sit on the bus and emulate a Z80. It can do so with only one core, without breaking a sweat. That left [eaw] a second core to play with, allowing the picoZ80 to act as a heck of an accelerator, memory expander, USB host, disk emulator– you name it. He even tossed in an ESP32 co-processor to act as a WiFi, Bluetooth, and SD-card controller to use as a virtual, wirelessly accessible disk drive.
The onboard ram that comes with an RP2350B would be generous by 1980s standards, but [eaw] bumped that up with an 8 MB SPRAM chip–accessed in 64 pages of 64 kB each, naturally. If more RAM than a very pricey hard drive wasn’t luxury enough, there’s also 16 MB of flash memory available. That’s configured to store ROM images that are transferred to the RAM at boot– the virtual Z80 isn’t grabbing from the flash at runtime in [eaw]’s architecture, because apparently there are limits to how much he wants to boost his retro machines.
There are already drivers to use in certain Z80 systems. You can of course configure it as a bare Z80 with no machine-specific emulation, or set up the picoZ80 with the “persona” of a classic Z80 machine. So far [eaw] has tried this on an RC2014 homebrew computer, as well as Sharp MZ-80A– which we’ve seen here before, in miniature–and Sharp MZ-700. The Sharp drivers are still works in progress, after which the Amstrad PCW8256/Tatung TC01 is apparently next. We’ve seen Amstrad PCWs here a time or two as well, come to think of it.
If somehow you missed it, the venerable Z80 only hit EOL in 2024, so supplies won’t be drying up any time soon. This hack is really more about the quality-of-life addons this allows. Come back in a decade, and we’ll see if the RP2350 lasts longer than the stack of NOS Z80s.
3 thoughts on “PicoZ80 Is A Drop-in Replacement For Everyone’s Favorite Zilog CPU”
I like it. 🩶
About the EOL of the Z80..
I’d like to add that this is about the classic throughole Z80 made by Zilog.
The Zilog eZ80 and Z80 clones by other manufacturers are a different thing.
Chips such as Z80, 8088 and 68000 were produced by many manufacturers, some were clones, some second-sourced.
So there’s a real possibility that the Z80 might be produced once again by another manufacturer, once there’s a market (again).
The Z80, 8085 and 6502 are now pretty much generic parts like 74000 series ICs (7805 stabi, 741 op-amp, 386 amp etc).
idk about being Z80s being produced again. Good news, is that there are projects like UnIC (https://www.modularcircuits.com/blog/2024/07/29/unic-the-modern-way-to-z80-and-more/) which can imitate just about ANY 40 pin DIP chip. The thing about RP2350B used in the article’s subject, is how cheap they are now, and I question can Z80 clones ever be mass reproduced at less(or even roughly equal!) cost. As long as emulating on cheap ARM chips is more cost effective, and for vintage hobbyists, FPGA solutions are relatively inexpensive, and eZ80 and the like exist, what market is left? It’s cheaper to emulate(or simulate) than to clone, with increases in speed, etc. We can dream, but I just don’t see them manufactured, except in post-apocalypse scenario where none of these other options are available. ;-)
Whenever someone mentions the Z80, I think of “Byte” magazine in the 80s.
Steve Ciarcia used a (64 pin) Hitachi 64180, on a setup that sat in a metal lunch box.
Huge by today’s SBC standards, but extremely compact at that time.
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