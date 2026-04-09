Need A Reactalyser?

We’ve noticed a recent surge in people recreating old projects from vintage electronics magazines, and we approve. After all, parts and PCBs are easier to get than ever, so other than replacing obsolete parts, it is usually much easier to build these projects now compared to when they first appeared. The latest one we’ve noticed was [Anthony Francis-Jones’] build of the “Reactalyser” from a 1968 edition of Practical Electronics. Check it out in the video below.

You may ask yourself what a reactalyser could be. We did too. Our guess was extremely far off, since we thought it might have to do with reactance.

We liked the retro-look radio that [Anthony] used as a case. He changed the circuit to use an OC71 PNP transistor and replaced a mechanical part of the device with more electronics. So this isn’t a totally faithful reproduction, but it does keep the spirit of the device.

This might seem like an odd circuit for something that would be totally trivial to make with a microcontroller. However, these kinds of circuits were very common prior to simple-to-use computers.

If you like these old retro builds, check out some of the ones we’ve featured from [Bettina Neumryr]. We need a name for this activity. We’ll suggest retromagging. Give us your entry in the comments.