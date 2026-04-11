Rust-y Firmware For Waveshare Smartwatch

Waveshare makes a nifty little ESP32-S3 based smartwatch product, but its firmware is apparently not to everyone’s liking. Specifically, it’s not to [infiniton] a.k.a [Bright_Warning_8406]’s liking, as they rewrote the entire code base in Rust. No_std Rust, to be specific, but perhaps that doesn’t need to be specified when dealing with ESP32.

On the Reddit thread about the project, he lists some of the advantages. For one thing, the size of the binary has dropped from 1.2 MB to 579 kB while maintaining the same functionality. More interesting is that he’s been able to eliminate polling entirely: the firmware is purely event-driven. The CPU is not just idle but parked until a timer or GPIO event wakes it up. For this form factor, that’s a big deal — you can’t fit a very large battery in a watch, after all.

Getting drivers for the AMOLED display, touch sensor, audio, and RTC modules written from scratch is an impressive accomplishment. Apparently the screen driver in particular was “a nightmare” and we believe it. There’s a reason most people go for existing libraries for this stuff. [Bright_Warning] did not post screenshots or video, but claims his version of the watch watch can make HTTP calls to Smart Home, play MP3s, play the old phone games– Snake, 2048, Tetris, Flappy Bird, Maze– and even comes with a T9 keyboard for text input.

If you’re looking to get closer to bare metal, and don’t mind it being Rust-y, take a look at the code on GitHub in the first link above. This author isn’t enough of a rustacean to say if the code is as good as it sounds at a glance, but nothing egregious jumps out. The documentation describing exactly what’s going on under the hood isn’t half-bad, either. If you aren’t into Waveshare products, you could easily adapt this code into a more DIY ESP32 watch, too.

If you’re not into Rust, uh… washing soda and electric current can get it off of steel, and probably microcontrollers too. We can’t say that the chip will work after that, but hey — no rust.