Talking with [Tom Nardi] on the podcast this week, he mentioned his favorite kind of hack: the community-developed open-source firmware that can be flashed into a commercial product that has crappy firmware, thus saving it. The example, just for the record, is the CrossPoint open e-book reader firmware that turns a mediocre cheap e-book into something that you can do anything you want with. Very nice!
And that got me thinking about “kinds of hacks” in general. Do we have a classification scheme for the hacks that we see here on Hackaday? For instance, the obvious precursor to many of Tom’s favorite hacks is the breaking-into-the-locked-firmware hack, where a device that didn’t want you loading your own firmware on it is convinced to let you do so. Junk-hacking is probably also a category of its own, where instead of finding your prey on AliExpress, you find it on eBay, or in the alleyway. And the save-it-from-the-landfill repair and renovation hacks are close relatives.
The doing-too-much-with-too-little hacks are maybe my personal favorite. I just love to see when someone manages to get DOOM running in Linux on a computer made with only 8-pin microcontrollers. Because of the nature of the game, these often also include a handful of abusing-a-component-to-do-something-it’s-not-meant-to-do hacks. Heck, we even had a challenge for just exactly those kind of hacks.
Then there are fine-art-hacks, where the aesthetic outcome is as important as the technical, or games-hacks where fun is the end result.
What other broad categories of hacks are we missing? And which are your favorite?
6 thoughts on “What’s Your Favorite Kind Of Hack?”
The non astroturfed kind of hack is the best.
There’s a joke (that may be the legend status of an old happening) about two guys going on a foreign land, staying into a hoted that have heating payed by special coins (you buy the coins at the reception and when you want heating, put them in the coin recsptor of the wall heater). Of course it’s the middle of the winter and is very very cold. No doubled layer windows, no special insulation, heating was paramount. The hotel management was perplexed because those two dudes bought only one coin and after 5 nights there was hot in the room. They check the coin box for fake coins or signs of hacking, they find only one coin. In the next morning, when the two dudes were leaving the hotel, the manager asked them how they did it. They refused, the manager then bribed them with money, booze and more stuff until he was told that the heater coin was fitting perfectly into the beer bottle cap, so the dudes fill the cap with water, froze it, then inserted as coin in the heater. Where it melted and evaporated. End of story.
Not to be that guy but it deserves to be said…
Ones that aren’t done for YouTube clicks.
I’ll take a scrappily written project writeup off of a blog or hackaday’s io site any day. They usually are someone who is genuinely curious and exploring something and documenting how it went, rather than a carefully edited and manicured piece of entertainment media. (Unedited videos are good here too tbh, they’re just not what the tube’s algorithms favor)
And no…. A blog post is not more work than an edited YouTube video. It’s a lot less. And far more educational, and effective as a means of communication.
It’s just harder to use a bunch of psychological tricks to get the viewer to click, then more tricks to keep a viewer hooked so they watch the whole thing, so you can make money by pushing adds in their face.
I miss when project writeups were a more common way to share a cool project. I think it encourages a much more healthy community.
Word, no more e-celebs with huge audiences. I miss those posts where it would be a well documented github repo by a nobody, something about anything that is not about LLMs or doesn’t require me to download gerber files, issues a 3rd party service and wait weeks. If by all means, time has become the most crucial resource.
My favourite type of hacks are the ones we see around us all the time. When normies give me the sideways look when they hear me use the word “hack” (it has so many meanings, after all) I always recount this .. “Its a hot summers day, families on the beach, in the car park you see a shiny Series 7 Beamer, a few years ago, ok. One of the back windows has been rolled down, the end of beach towel is shoved in and the window rolled back up again, sheltering the back seat from the sun, clearly a kids seat fastened there. Seen that?
‘Yer man pays 50+k for a car, and has to resort to that trick to make it fit for purpose, see, thats’ a hack.
They nod, got it right?
When I was a consultant I had the concept of a $50,000 answer, which is the simple answer to a question that solves the client’s problem in a simple manner and saves them a busload of work. This was just a mental concept I had – I never charged them extra. This happened about a dozen times over the course of my career.
My favorite was when the project needed to process video data of 6-bit words packed into a 32-bit data stream. Doing this with CPU instructions (shifting, masking, and gluing together pieces that spanned words) was too slow to show the actual video, and the client asked me if there was another way to do this.
I suggested that they add some gates to the data bus to automatically do the shifting – set an I/O bit and the next data fetch would be automatically shifted.
They took that idea and used two port memory (memory with two outgoing data busses) so that one bus could automatically shift data based on three I/O bits set by the CPU. And the bus output went directly to the video system, the only thing the CPU had to do was set bits with the right cadence.
With that system the ISR generating the video could run autonomously, freeing the CPU to do all of the decision work. No shifting or masking required.
(And big airplanes could then see the landing strip through dense fog.)
Sometimes a simple answer has big implications.
These are the hacks I like the best.
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