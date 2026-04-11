Testing Refrigerants And Capillary Tubes To Find Peak Performance

Although vapor-compression refrigeration is a simple concept, there are still a lot of details in the implementation of such a system that determines exactly how efficient it is. After making a few of such systems, [Hyperspace Pirate] decided to sit down and create a testing system that allows for testing of many of these parameters.

Some of the major components that determine the coefficient of performance (COP) of a heat pump or similar system include the used refrigerant, as well as the capillary tube diameter or expansion valve design. For the testing in the video three refrigerants are used: R600 (N-Butane), R134a (tetrafluoroethene, AKA Freon) and R290 (propane), with R134a being decidedly illegal in places like the EU. The use of R600 instead of R600A is due to the former allowing for a lower pressure system, which is nice for low-power portable systems.

The test rig has the typical fresh-from-the-scrap-heap look that we’re used to and love from [Hyperspace Pirate], but does exactly what it says on the tin, and is easy for any DIY enthusiast to replicate. Which compressor to pick for a specific refrigerant is also covered in the video, along with oil type and more.

For basic systems you’d use a simple capillary tube, whereas an airconditioner or similarly more complex system would use an adjustable valve design. With the rig you can test the efficiency of different tube diameters, with three sizes available in this version. Unfortunately the electronic expansion valve (EEV) that was going to be used didn’t get a chance to shine due to unforeseen events.

With the R134a and butane a COP of 2.0 – 2.5 was achieved when taking power factor into account, which was reasonable considering a compressor was used that targets R134a. Regardless, if you have ever felt like repurposing that old compressor from a fridge or AC unit, this might be a fun afternoon project.