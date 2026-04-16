Building A Big RC Mini Truck

Kei trucks are some of the smallest commercial vehicles out on the roads today. You can also get lots of cute kei RC cars if you’re into the toy side of things. [Victor] wanted to split the difference with Truck-Kun, and built a 1:3 scale kei truck to show off at a recent anime convention.

The build started with a classic hacker favorite—a bunch of old hoverboard motors. These brushless hub motors are pretty easy to drive and have plenty of torque right out of the box. A simple ladder frame was whipped up with a hoverboard wheel at each corner, with a body whipped up out of cardboard, paint, and a few 3D printed parts to hold everything together.

Steering was courtesy of a leadscrew and stepper motor from an old 3D printer. RP2040s were thrown in to talk to the motor controllers, while an ESP32-S3 was charged with communicating with an Xbox One controller to receive directional commands.

It was a neat build that stood tall over most any other kei RC car at Anime Los Angeles. Only, it ended in tears when the 100-pound machine accidentally drove at full throttle into a wall and smashed itself to pieces. Still, that’s just an excuse for [Victor] to build a better one for next year.

We love a good RC build around these parts, and we love kei trucks too.