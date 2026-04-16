It’s fair to say that there are a lot of development board form factors for MCUs, with [Tech Dregs] over on yonder YouTube on the verge of adding another one to the pile, but not before he was having some serious thoughts on the implications of such a decision. Does this world really need another devboard with the ubiquitous 2.54 mm (0.1″) pitch pin headers, all so that it can perhaps be used in the same traditional 2.54 mm pitch breadboards?
The thought that [Tech Dregs] is playing with is to go for something more akin to the system-on-module (SoM) approach that’s reminiscent of the Raspberry Pi compute module form factor. This means using a 1 mm pitch for the headers and castellated edges in case you want use it as an SMT part, while breaking out many more pins of the onboard ESP32 module in far less space.
Obviously, the main advantage of this approach is that much like with compute modules you can leave most of the tedious cheap stuff on a carrier board, while the expensive to manufacture components are on a self-contained module. Meanwhile with the much finer pitch on the SoM contacts it’d straddle the divide between a 2.54 mm breadboard-capable devboard and a fully custom PCB, while making any mistakes on the carrier board much cheaper to redo.
The counterpoint here is of course that something like an ESP32 module is already a module with a finer pitch, but if you need more than just what it offers, or you want to use an STM32 or RP MCU across boards it could make a lot of sense.
Having 1 mm pitch breadboards would honestly also be rather nifty, natch. That said, what are your thoughts on this matter?
8 thoughts on “Do We Really Need Another Development Board?”
Much finer pin pitch is 100% guaranteed to be more fragile.
And one thing that designers should always have in mind with dev-boards, is to keep the design idiot-resistant.
And I know some pearl-clutching troublemakers are gonna lose their shit over me insinuating that people unintentionally damaging dev-boards are all idiots, well keep this in mind:
I’ve damaged dev-boards by not thinking things through, and my immediate thought upon realizing the damage was always “wow, I’ve been a idiot just now…”
letting the magic smoke out the first time is a rite of passage. doing it repeatedly, that’s stupid.
i’ve got no problem with new dev boards dave on eevblog reviews many on his mailbag. My biggest gripe with them is that the designers who make them design them specifically for a project they have in mind so they are single purpose dev boards instead of actual dev boards if that makes any sense. Anyway the more the merrier and if you don’t like it to bad i say.
you can do a lot just wiring breakout boards together with you microcontroller platform of choice. get around pcb etch entirely with a good crimp set. i know at least once i put pull up resistors into a wiring harness. its like lego.
theres always something better, but my go to is still a knockoff sparkfun pro micro (atmega32u4). just because im very familiar with its datasheet. does 90% of my projects just fine. if i was more knowledgable about an stm32 or esp32 id probibly use those, but ive never really needed that much cpu power for the stuff that i do (mostly usb control stuff, joysticks and the like). i have other boards, like the due at the back of my desk i dont remember buying, several esps, an stm32 and a mojo fpga board, but ive never needed them.
these manufacturer dev boards (like the depicted nucleos) aren’t designed to be convenient to integrate into your project. the target audience is people who might buy the microcontrollers in real quantities. that’s why they’re subsidized.
complaining about things that weren’t designed for you, not being designed for you, is just sad.
idiot video, glad i could downvote it so i don’t have to see anything more from them.
It starts with only two different types (maybe three) at the beginning. There are 3 boards which have the horrible arduino pinout. Usually big empty PCB, that fits with nothing else. The other type has the standard 2.54mm pitch, and fit in a breadboard. And this is great for prototyping And that is what those dev boards are for. The third type has the added castellations that also make it solderable as a module.
For me, it’s pretty simple. A devboard is for getting to know a system, and also for quick projects. and the 2.54mm pitch is just perfect for that. Not only for breadboards, but also for more permanent solutions on matrix (vero) board. If it has a difficult to use pitch. I won’t start with it. Simple as that. And as a result I would not get to the point of the intended use.
What I do see as an upgrade is to use an 1.27mm pitch. This way you can maintain breadboard (and matrixboard) compatibility, provided you can skip the odd (or even) holes, so power and important pins must be on the 2.54mm grid. This probably wont fit with the big holes needed for the square header (dupont) pins, but there are also much thinner round pins on strips with a 2.54mm pitch.
Overall, I’m all for nice round metric numbers such as whole mm, but those development boards it’s (unfotunately) simply not practical.
Two other improvements I would like to see more: More ground pins. The Raspi uC boards have a GND pin every 5 pins or so. That’s (probably) a significant improvement for signal integrity and EMC. The second is 4 layer PCB’s with internal GND planes. The Nucleo boards from ST have it. The cheap stuff from china does not. The original “Maple Mini” apparently also had 4 layers, but the clones did not. And the cost is quite minimal. Once development boards get into the 1000+ boards, the price difference is less then 50ct.
Little quiz:
You you had a choice between an EUR 4 devboard with a 2 layer PCB or the same board for EUR 5 but 4 layers and internal GND plane, which would you buy? “cheap”, “quality” or “both” to experience how big the difference is?
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)