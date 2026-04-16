Robot Bird Decoys Work For Good

Usually, you think of bird decoys as being a tool to lure birds to an untimely encounter with a hunter. However, [Interesting Engineering] has a story about robotic bird decoys in Grand Teton National Park that are helping restore the dwindling number of sage grouse in the park.

While some decoys are static, others are motorized to replicate mating rituals. The goal: lure real birds to safer areas to breed. Particularly, they want the birds to avoid areas around the Jackson Hole Airport. The robots are built with help from local students and robotics teams. While some of the construction is made of fabric and foam, actual bird feathers are also used.

The robots mimic lekking behavior, a courtship ritual where male grouse do repetitive motions combined with recorded mating calls. This attracts other grouse and, of course, results in chicks who will be raised nearby.

Assuming the effort is successful, the same technique could help other areas where restored areas are difficult to repopulate. You can find more pictures on the Park’s Instagram, and the title picture is from that collection.

Usually, when we see something like this, the robot is trying to remove something dangerous to the endangered plant or animal, not attract them.