Optocam Zero’s Pictures Look One Hundred

Yeah, we know, there’s a camera on your phone that does this and that. But these days its become trendy to turn towards older digital cameras in place of smartphones, and we can tell you from experience, that the joys of having a dedicated photographing contraption are many.

There’s plenty of cheap digital cameras on the secondhand market, but instead of fending off the clothes bros and other reseller types at the thrift store, stay home and build [Doruk Kumkumoğlu]’s Optocam Zero. Inspired by the Kodak Charmera and the like, [Doruk] aimed for something that’s playful, enjoyable, and intuitive to use.

Optocam Zero uses an auto-focus camera module and features eight photo filters. The screen dims when inactive to preserve battery life, but it can be charged back up with USB-C, and you can use it for the duration. And unlike my young adult camera, you don’t have to take out the SD card to see the pictures, just use the custom hotspot interface to transfer them.

If you need to capture a cat yawning real fast, you might want to just use your phone instead, because takes 22 seconds for Optocam Zero to get camera-ready. But when you have a less spontaneous subject in mind, this thing looks like a great choice. Be sure to check out the excellent build guide (PDF) whether you build one or not.

We think the images from the Optocam Zero look pretty crispy. But if you want to go lo-fi, we have that, too.