FRED Comes To Hobby Operating Systems (and Linux)

Those who have worked on a hobby operating system for x86 will have interacted with its rather complex and confusing interrupt model. [Evalyn] shows us why and how to use Flexible Return and Event Delivery (FRED), a new standard by the x86 Ecosystem Advisory Group.

Of course, it would be silly to omit the fact that Linux received patches first. But that isn’t the interesting part; after all, Linux is often the first place to have support for this kind of thing. No, what’s interesting is [Evalyn]’s implementation, to our knowledge among — if not the first — non-Linux operating system to support it.

To know why we should switch to FRED, we must first understand what it replaces. The Interrupt Descriptor Table (IDT) tells the CPU what code to run when certain interrupts or faults happen. The big problem that the IDT has is inconsistency, most egregiously the fact that the stack layout depends on which interrupt happened. To solve the issues with the IDT, FRED was created.

[Evalyn] shows us the process, starting at the documentation, then finding an emulator capable of it and culminating in a demo where DOOM runs in EvalynOS with FRED enabled.

Pentium II die shot. Martijn Boer, Public domain.