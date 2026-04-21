Flipper Zero Transmits APRS With No Extra Parts

APRs is an amateur radio protocol allowing the exchange of short packets of data. It’s commonly used to transmit a GPS position, though it can find other applications. The Flipper Zero RF hacker’s multi tool normally needs to be hooked up to an external transmitter to do APRS, but [Richard YO3GND] has made his Flipper do the job without any external parts at all.

One of the the Flipper’s radios sits in the 435 MHz ISM band, meaning that the rest of the 70 cm amateur band is well within its reach. There only remains the subject of modulation, in which the Flipper’s FSK and APRS’s FM are similar on paper if not on a waterfall display. Some software hackery ensues, and the Flipper is an APRS station. Because of the FSK-as-FM modulation it won’t be decoded by everything, but you can’t argue with the bill of materials if you happen to own a Flipper. Check out the demo video below.

Meanwhile, should any readers with an amateur radio licence be interested, this certainly isn’t the first time we’ve brought you a minimalist APRS transceiver. Assuming that possession of a Flipper hasn’t got you into hot water, that is.