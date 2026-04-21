SuperDisk: The Better Floppy That Never Caught On

Once the microcomputer era got going in earnest, the floppy disk quickly supplanted the tape as the portable storage method of choice. They were never particularly large, but they were fine for the average user to get by.

At the same time, it wasn’t long before heavier-duty removable storage solutions hit the market for power users who needed to move many megabytes at a time. In the 1980s, these were primarily the preserve of big print shops, corporate users, and governments. By the 1990s, even the mildly savvy computerist was starting to chafe against the tyrannical 1.44 MB limit of the regular 3.5″ diskette. Against this backdrop launched the SuperDisk—the product which hoped to take the floppy format to the next level, yet faltered all the same.

More Is Better

The SuperDisk was yet another innovation spawned by 3M, or more specifically, by the company’s storage group, Imation. Landing on the market in 1996, it was intended to be a higher-capacity successor to the regular floppy disk. In this era, the default removable storage was was the 3.5″ floppy, capable of storing 1.44 MB on a high-density double-sided disk in the dominant IBM format. The SuperDisk would easily eclipse that with its 120 MB capacity, nearly ten times what users were used to getting from a compact floppy disk. Back in the mid-1990s, when hard drives were just starting to flirt with gigabyte capacities in the single digits, this was a huge chunk of storage to be carrying around in your pocket.

The format relied on so-called “floptical” technology. The idea was to use optical guidance to more precisely position the magnetic heads that read and write the floppy magnetic platter. This would allow a disk to pack more tracks in per given area of disk, massively increasing the storage density. Where a regular 3.5″ floppy disk had 135 tracks per inch, an LS-120 disk would expand that to 2,490 tracks per inch. The LS-120 disks were physically unique, due to the need to have optical alignment tracks on the magnetic surface that could be read via a laser and sensor. Hence the LS designation, for “laser servo.”

A variety of drives were made available in the marketplace, both in internal and external versions. The latter typically used parallel, USB, or SCSI interfaces, while internal drives were accessed via SCSI or ATAPI. Despite the special technology inside SuperDisks, they were otherwise very close in size to regular floppies, albeit with a rather unique shutter design. This allowed the SuperDisk drive to also read regular 1.44 MB and 720 KB diskettes. Notably, though, this was really only a thing in the PC world—the drives could not read 800 KB or 400 KB Macintosh format disks.

Unfortunately for Imation, the SuperDisk had a major hurdle to overcome from the outset. Iomega had already launched the Zip drive in 1995 to rapturous applause, racking up huge orders from the drop. The drives were not compatible with regular floppies in any way, and initial versions stored just 100 MB per disk. However, the first mover advantage had launched Iomega’s market share and stock into the stratosphere. There was little market interest in the upstart competitor when purple drives were already sitting on desks in business and universities around the world. Nevertheless, the SuperDisk drive still found some traction with big OEMs, showing up as an option in Dell, Compaq, and Gateway computers way back when. Panasonic even launched a line of digital cameras that used the supersized disks, not unlike Sony’s floppy disk cameras but with far more storage that made them more practical. Sadly, though, uptake was never high enough to make the SuperDisk a normalized replacement for a regular floppy drive, nor even a viable or well-known competitor to the all-domineering Zip.

Nevertheless, Matsushita persevered with the SuperDisk concept for some time. In 2001, the company launched LS-240 drives, which doubled capacity to 240 MB per disk. They also came with a fun party trick that allowed regular 3.5″ floppies to be formatted to hold 32MB. This feat was achieved in part due to the use of shingled magnetic recording (SMR), a technique wherein magnetic tracks on the platter are allowed to overlap to increase storage density. “FD32MB” formatted disks could only be read in LS-240 drives.

By this point, however, the CD burner had already taken over the world. With a CD-R or CD-RW retailing for less than a dollar in quantity, and capable of storing 700MB-plus, the value proposition of the SuperDisk faltered, along with most other magnetic storage solutions of the era. The drives would eventually go out of production in 2003, by which point the venerable USB drive was rising to prominence as the go-to standard for removable media.

Other than being a little late to market, there wasn’t a lot the SuperDisk got wrong. There were no major scandals with the reliability of the drives or media, and they had the nice feature that they were backwards compatible with existing floppy disks to boot. Sometimes, though, it’s impossible to overcome showing up late to the party. Between Iomega’s dominance in the 90s, and the widespread abandonment of magnetic removable media in the early 2000s, there was never really a good time for the SuperDisk to shine. Like so many other technologies out there, it was perfectly capable at what it was supposed to do, it just didn’t find the right audience. A solution without a problem, perhaps, given that others had already solved the issue before the SuperDisk saw the light of day.

Featured image: “SuperDisk” by [Miguel Durán]