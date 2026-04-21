Once a pioneer in videocards, S3’s legacy is today mostly found in details like texture compression as well as the strong presence of S3-branded videocards in the retro-computing world. There’s however a bit of a funny issue with some of these S3 cards in what is often called a ‘brightness bug’, but which as [Bits und Bolts] covers in a recent video was actually a hardware feature that we can once again blame composite video for.
This issue appears with AGP cards like the Trio 3D, Trio64 and ViRGE, where the brightness on the output signal is set too high, easily seen with the washed out look on boot, where especially on CRTs you’d expect to see the nice deep black background. Using an S3 Trio 3D 2X card that was saved from the e-waste pile this so-called Pedestal Bit responsible is investigated and tweaked to show what difference it makes.
At the core is adjusting the black level to make scanline changes easier to detect for TVs, which is no longer relevant for CRTs, LCDs, etc., while adjusting the brightness for one videocard in a system can cause issues elsewhere, such as when using said card alongside a 3dfx Voodoo II card or with inconsistent brightness levels inside 3D games.
Fortunately S3 provided in-depth datasheets on their chips, including how to address the responsible bit. After demonstrating the principle, the BIOS is then patched to set this Pedestal Bit to the value of
0 on boot, solving the issue once and for all.
2 thoughts on “Why Some S3 Videocards Have A Brightness Issue”
“Fortunately S3 provided in-depth datasheets on their chips…”
Ah, truly the good old days.
Yup. The S3 Trio32/64 (or rather S3 Vision 864 core functionality) is used as default graphics card in DOSBox (others were PVGA1A/WD90C00 and ET-3000/4000).
That’s how good software support and compatibility was.
It also can do VBE 2.0 via S3VBE20 utility and has 2D acceleration for Windows 3.1 and up (bitblit, hw cursor, graphics primitives).
Virtual PC used S3 Trio32/64, too, but allowed 8 MB of video memory in later versions (VPC 2007, via manual edit of the VM file).
Other notable SVGA chips used as reference in emulators were Trident 8900 (original DOSemu) and Cirrus CL-GD5420 (Qemu).
Demoscene rather used ET-4000 AX as reference.
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