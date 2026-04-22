FLOSS Weekly Episode 868: Remove The Noodles

This week Jonathan chats with Johannes Millan about Super Productivity and Parallel Code! Those are two very different projects, but both aiming for helping us get our work done. Super Productivity is a scheduling and time tracking suite, while Parallel Code is an almost-IDE for managing and isolating AI coding agents. This episode has something for everybody, so check it out!

Did you know you can watch the live recording of the show right on our YouTube Channel? Have someone you’d like us to interview? Let us know, or have the guest contact us! Take a look at the schedule here.

Direct Download in DRM-free MP3.

If you’d rather read along, here’s the transcript for this week’s episode.

Places to follow the FLOSS Weekly Podcast: Spotify

RSS

Theme music: “Newer Wave” Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)

Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License