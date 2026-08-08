For whatever reason, [Jeremy] wants to photograph bees in flight. This is one of those things that doesn’t seem that hard until you try to do it. He’s got the mechanical part that can move the camera as fast as the bee flies. But you still have to point the camera correctly. He considered quite a few methods of acquiring and tracking the bee, but he finally settled on a stereo camera. His requirements also made the camera design challenging. In particular, the bees move fast enough that things like USB transmission times become significant. You can see his solution in the video below.
[Jeremy] does a great job explaining all the tradeoffs between frame rate, resolution, focal length, and other optical issues. Of course, he also wanted a global shutter sensor. Rolling shutter cameras scan row-by-row, creating the well-known “jello effect”. Global shutters capture all pixels at once. That also removes any uncertainty as to “when” the shutter fired.
All of this is, of course, doubled when you are trying to use two synchronized cameras. Tracking a tiny high-speed flying object isn’t easy. By the end of the video, we don’t get to see bee videos yet, but we feel like he will get there. Stay tuned.
We’ve seen high-performance stereo video systems before. While global shutter cameras are not terribly common, they aren’t that exotic anymore, either.
8 thoughts on “Tracking Bees With A Stereo Camera”
A friend and I were trying to build something very similar a few years ago using a raspi 5 and it’s dual camera input. The biggest problem we ran into was getting it to take both photos at once reliably. I had already written a photogrammetry program for turning the images into point clouds.
You might find this of interest then
https://x.com/SkyPixWeather/status/2085093428946501791?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E2085093428946501791%7Ctwgr%5Edf8166d99a0c012010605849b8fe11b0ce4ca6e8%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.trekbbs.com%2Fthreads%2Fwhats-your-local-weather.231784%2Fpage-466
Come on dude, clean that URL up before posting it.
Drat—I forgot
https://xcancel.com/SkyPixWeather/status/2085093428946501791
They sell global shutter synchronous stereo cameras on aliexpress, made by ELP, at around 90 euros.
(Just in case you want to do the image part that way.)
No idea how well they would do in this scenario though.
It could be useful for counting bees near a hive to prevent CCD in early stages. Like Einstein said, without bees humans have only 4 years to live.
For the paranormal investigators out there – my indoor security cams capture a lot of what some would call “anomalies” – rapid stereo capture would help sort the dust and bug from anything less “material”. I’d started looking as this could be a fun project
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