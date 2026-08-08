Tracking Bees With A Stereo Camera

For whatever reason, [Jeremy] wants to photograph bees in flight. This is one of those things that doesn’t seem that hard until you try to do it. He’s got the mechanical part that can move the camera as fast as the bee flies. But you still have to point the camera correctly. He considered quite a few methods of acquiring and tracking the bee, but he finally settled on a stereo camera. His requirements also made the camera design challenging. In particular, the bees move fast enough that things like USB transmission times become significant. You can see his solution in the video below.

[Jeremy] does a great job explaining all the tradeoffs between frame rate, resolution, focal length, and other optical issues. Of course, he also wanted a global shutter sensor. Rolling shutter cameras scan row-by-row, creating the well-known “jello effect”. Global shutters capture all pixels at once. That also removes any uncertainty as to “when” the shutter fired.

All of this is, of course, doubled when you are trying to use two synchronized cameras. Tracking a tiny high-speed flying object isn’t easy. By the end of the video, we don’t get to see bee videos yet, but we feel like he will get there. Stay tuned.

We’ve seen high-performance stereo video systems before. While global shutter cameras are not terribly common, they aren’t that exotic anymore, either.