Noctua Releases 3D Models, But Please Don’t Try To Dupe The Products

Noctua wants to make life easier for fans of its…fans. To that end, the company has released a bevy of 3D models across its various product lines, all available to download for free.
If you’re not familiar with the company, Noctua specializes in high-quality cooling systems for the PC market. Its hope is that by freely providing 3D models of its components, it will aid aftermarket companies and DIYers that wish to integrate Noctua fans into their gear. In the company’s own words, these files are made available for “mechanical design, rendering, or animations.” They will let people check things like mountings and fitment without having to have the parts on hand, or to create demo visuals featuring the company’s products.
Don’t get too excited, though, because Noctua has already thought ahead. The company has specifically noted these parts aren’t intended for 3D printing, and critical components like fan blades have modified geometry so as to not compromise the companies IP. You could try and print these models, but they won’t perform like the real thing, and Noctua notes they shouldn’t be used for simulation purposes either. They’re intentionally not accurate to what the company actually sells in that regard.
That isn’t to say Noctua is totally against 3D printing. They have lots of parts available on Printables that they’d love you to try—everything from fan grilles to ducts to anti-vibration pads. Most are useful accessories—the kind of little bits of plastic that make using the products easier—that don’t threaten Noctua’s core product line in the marketplace.
If you’re whipping up a custom PC case and you want to kit it out with Noctua goodies, these models might help you refine your design. It’s funny how it’s such an opposite tactic to that taken by Honda, in terms of embracing the free exchange of 3D models on the open Internet. It’s a move that will surely be appreciated as a great convenience, and we’d love to see more companies follow this fine example.
Thanks to [irox] for the tip!
7 thoughts on “Noctua Releases 3D Models, But Please Don’t Try To Dupe The Products”
Scanning the original parts is relatively trivial. If you had a perfectly accurate model of a Noctua fan, you’d still have nothing at all.
Lol… good luck with that.
I would love to see someone 3d scanning one of the fans and comparing to the published 3d model of the same partnumber, just to learn how they modified the geometry to protect their IP
Oh that’s really useful. I have a home made air filter based around a noctua 120mm fan and couldn’t be bothered making a seal with the rubber vibration damping bits included so just removed them and used tape for the seal. A better model would let me revisit that work.
I can’t imagine a scenario where so many people are 3d printing their own fans that fewer are purchased. That said… there is a guy on Youtube that has been running sort of an ongoing competition for designing better fan blades for Noctua fans for years now. So.. if you really wanted to.. you could probably mix his stuff with theirs to overcome whatever Noctua munged and perhaps even get something that works better than the original.
Still, I can’t see this possibly being serious competition for just buying a fan. I think actually printing a fan is going to be limited to DIY purists going for a project where maximum DIY is the point not the end device. Or maybe people on a really really tight budget. The former could result in more fan sales when others duplicate their project but aren’t set on going quite so extreme diy. The latter would standardize on that design then start buying them later in life when they are more financially established.
That is of course.. only if there is a satisfactory answer to the question on my mind… if someone won’t even buy a muffin fan then what is available that they will buy to use as the motor?
Also, if one did want to steal from Noctua… And they did already have the perfect motor… They would get the already open source blade design from the other guy, what’s left to copy? The cage? It’s a rectangle. With screw holes in the corners. Come on now…
If Noctua really wants people to use its products and help us, then how about not charging 50 bux for an 8 dollar fan…. Making quiet fans at this point isn’t rocket science like it was in say 1992, so um yeah just make cheaper, decent quality fans.
At least you can print rad shielding now
https://phys.org/news/2026-04-thinner-hair-stretchable-rubber-shield.html
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