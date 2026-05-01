Magnetic Induction Heats Water

Producing hot water off-grid is a surprisingly energy-intensive activity, and although it looks simple on its surface it can get quite complicated especially when used in large scale for something like providing hot water for an entire home. When using combustion to heat the water there needs to be proper venting as well as control of the fuel, and even storage of the hot water needs to be meticulous to avoid certain pathogens. [Greenhill Forge] has built an off-grid solution for heating hot water that doesn’t necessarily rely on any combustion, though, provided he can find something to spin his custom electric machine.

The machine in question is, of course, an induction heater. It works similar to any simple electric motor, generator, or transformer except in this case the eddy currents generated are exploited rather than minimized. Normally these currents, generated when a magnet passes by a metal, are wasted heat in other machines but in this induction heater it’s the goal. The machine’s stator is built from copper tube wound in a spiral which allows water to flow through and absorb heat. The tube is soldered into one electrically solid mass to maximize the eddy currents. The rotor is taken from a previous generator built by [Greenhill Forge] which holds the permanent magnets.

During the initial tests using a power drill to drive the generator, he was able to heat 1.5 liters of water from 7.9C to about 24.4 C in three minutes. The math works out to providing 575 watts of power to the heater, and with something that could spin the generator faster it might have the potential to provide around 14.5 kW. Provided that there’s a source of energy around, such as a wind or water turbine, this could be a fairly sustainable way of generating hot water in off-grid situations. Some of [Greenhill Forge]’s other projects are centered around this idea as well, like one of his builds which uses waste sawdust to heat his workshop with a custom-built stove.