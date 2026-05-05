Using NFC To Power Devices Instead Of Qi

It shouldn’t be any surprise that NFC and similar RFID implementations are capable of providing power to a receiver, since this is after all how RFID tags can work without a battery. The question is more whether you can do more with NFC than just briefly power some low-power circuitry to spit out some data. This is the topic of a recent [Denki Otaku] video.

Although both Qi and NFC use electromagnetic induction, they differ in the frequency and correspondingly the maximum power that they can deliver to a receiver. For NFC this is around a Watt, with the used NFC module supporting up to 250 mW, which already sets the rough scope of what one can expect from an NFC-powered device. That said, an NFC transmitter and receiver can be significantly smaller than those for Qi due to the much higher frequency.

An additional benefit of NFC is that it offers more freedom to the user in its protocol in terms of user data, which is useful for applications where you don’t just want to power a device. In the video an MCU and IMU are powered along with an OLED display, which demonstrates wireless charging as well as data transfer of the IMU data to a second MCU.

The benefits of NFC over Qi would thus be the smaller antenna size, and depending on the used NFC implementation also charging and data transfer at the same time.