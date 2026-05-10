Hacked Video File Holds Multiple Films On YouTube

We notice there are a lot of hacks on YouTube lately, but we don’t share enough hacks about YouTube. That’s why [PortalRunner]’s latest oeuvre is interesting: it’s a video that gives you a different picture depending on the selected bitrate.

Watch it at 1080p, you get one thing; at 360p, the image is completely different. The hack relies on understanding precisely how YouTube cuts down videos — because if you haven’t uploaded a video there before, you might not know the creator doesn’t have to encode all of those options; they’re invited to upload in the highest possible definition, and YouTube reencodes the rest.

1080p and 720p films are shown at 60FPS, while 360p and below are 30FPS– so that’s one way to hide the difference. Since YouTube drops every second frame when encoding the lower-quality video, images you want in the HD version can be kept only in even-numbered frames that YouTube will remove. That seems easy enough, but how does [PortalRunner] avoid the low-quality image flickering in at 30 FPS when watching in higher definition?

Well, that relies on understanding exactly how downsampling works: going from 1080p to 360p means tossing out every third pixel in both the horizontal and vertical directions. If you’re careful, it turns out you can craft an image that vanishes when the 3×3 grid of pixels it’s made of at 1080p is averaged to a single background-colored pixel at 360p. [Portal Runner] is using vertical stripes here, but that’s not the only way to do it. Just to be sure the message came through loud and clear at 1080p, though, the original image, not the stripy one, is used on the odd-numbered, discarded frames.

Hiding the 1080p video is only half the battle: he needs to get those frames not to average specifically to the background color, but to make his new images. That’s a bit tricky, which is why the demonstration uses “1080p” and “lower” as its easter eggs: they fit well inside one another, with the characters lining up one-to-one. That’s without even getting into the hack he’s using with extra i-frames to create thumbnails on the timeline to tell you to ‘subscribe’. Look, it is YouTube, what else can you expect? We’re just glad to see a totally benign hack of the platform that’s holding so many hacks these days.

Of course, real hackers live on the command line, and you can play YouTube there, too.