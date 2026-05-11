This Credit Card Computer Follows All Dimensions

A computer the size of a credit card is nothing new. There have been many single-board computers following the familiar dimensions. [Krauseler]’s credit card computer is different, though. It packs an ESP32-C3, e-paper display, NFC reader, and, incredibly, a Li-Po battery into a credit card form factor in three dimensions rather than two. That’s right, this computer is only 1mm thick.

To ensure perfect compliance with the form factor, the enclosure, if that’s what it can be called, is a real NFC card with the middle cut out to take the electronics. The PCB is flexible, and the battery is the thinnest available. The e-paper display is an ultra-thin, flexible variant. A display connector would have been too thick, so a very fine wire-and-solder job was required.

On its own, an ESP32-C3-based computer with an NFC reader and an e-paper display would be a pretty cool project, depending on what software was on it. This one, however, redefines the term “credit card-sized.”

It’s not the first piece of electronics we’ve seen that tries for the full credit card format, but it’s certainly the only one so far to slim down to 1 millimetre.

Thanks [Joey] for the tip!