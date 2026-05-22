The Team Behind The Flipper One Needs Your Help

You’ve probably heard of the Flipper Zero, a pocket-sized device that packs in lots of great hacking potential. The team behind it has now turned their efforts towards developing the Flipper One, and they’re calling out for help from the broader community.

The Flipper One is not intended to be a replacement or sequel for the Flipper Zero. Instead, it’s designed to exist as a entirely new device in its own segment. The team is hoping to build “the most open and best-documented ARM computer in the world,” as they attempt to create a Linux cyberdeck of grand capability. Where the Flipper Zero has found great use for interrogating and investigating low level communications, like IR and NFC, the Flipper One is intended to go to a higher level, working with protocols like Wi-Fi, 5G, and Ethernet in the networked world.

The new device will be based around a co-processor architecture, where a microcontroller is paired with a capable CPU for great flexibility. It will also feature all the high-speed interfaces you’d expect, like PCI Express, USB 3.0, SATA, and Gigabit Ethernet. It’s a proper, capital-C Computer in that regard. The intention of the team is also to redefine some of the typical Linux experience, by creating GUI wrappers around certain traditional CLI utilities. It should go a long way to giving the software the same cyberdeck feel that the current prototypes embody in their hardware design.

If you want to learn more and get involved, head over to the Flipper One Development Portal and dive in. Alternatively, you might like to get up to speed with some of our prior reporting on the Flipper Zero. Happy hacking!

[Thanks to Andrew for the tip!]