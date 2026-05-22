You’ve probably heard of the Flipper Zero, a pocket-sized device that packs in lots of great hacking potential. The team behind it has now turned their efforts towards developing the Flipper One, and they’re calling out for help from the broader community.
The Flipper One is not intended to be a replacement or sequel for the Flipper Zero. Instead, it’s designed to exist as a entirely new device in its own segment. The team is hoping to build “the most open and best-documented ARM computer in the world,” as they attempt to create a Linux cyberdeck of grand capability. Where the Flipper Zero has found great use for interrogating and investigating low level communications, like IR and NFC, the Flipper One is intended to go to a higher level, working with protocols like Wi-Fi, 5G, and Ethernet in the networked world.
The new device will be based around a co-processor architecture, where a microcontroller is paired with a capable CPU for great flexibility. It will also feature all the high-speed interfaces you’d expect, like PCI Express, USB 3.0, SATA, and Gigabit Ethernet. It’s a proper, capital-C Computer in that regard. The intention of the team is also to redefine some of the typical Linux experience, by creating GUI wrappers around certain traditional CLI utilities. It should go a long way to giving the software the same cyberdeck feel that the current prototypes embody in their hardware design.
If you want to learn more and get involved, head over to the Flipper One Development Portal and dive in. Alternatively, you might like to get up to speed with some of our prior reporting on the Flipper Zero. Happy hacking!
[Thanks to Andrew for the tip!]
4 thoughts on “The Team Behind The Flipper One Needs Your Help”
Given that you still need to buy modules for frequency ranges, the hackrf one/pro/portapack always was the more hacker friendly option and allows to code blocks with signal processing stages.
“frequency ranges”? The F1 isn’t an upgraded F0, it’s a separate device for network layer stuff.
I didn’t imply that. I basically said that you need more than any flipper. There are tons of Sub GHz modules and externally connected parts.
The flipper has its use cases, however I’d like to point people to getting a ham license and just use a hackrf which is capable of transmission or reception of radio signals from 1MHz to 6GHz.
Home my post was differentiated and better explained now. I mean not division.
s/home/hope
my virtual keyboard and lack of sleep ain’t helping me today
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)