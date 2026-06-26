Reflective LCD Slabtop Terminal Runs Homebrewed Solar OS

Have you ever spotted something in a catalog or on a website and just known you had to build a project around that one part? That’s how [nilseuropa] felt about the Waveshare ESP32-S3-RLCD-4.2, which — as you might guess from the name — pairs an ESP32-S3 with a reflective LCD. With a screen reminiscent of a palmtop of yore, [nilseuropa] wanted a personal device, and needed something to run on it. That’s where Solar OS comes in.

Physically he’s paired the Waveshare board with a mini keyboard and put them together in a handsome 3D printed case with a battery. The slabtop form-factor was more for ease-of-creation than any preference; in the project’s reddit thread [nils] is reaching out for help making something cooler, possibly of the palmtop form-factor. He also describes some of the thinking behind his operating system.

He’s not starting entirely from scratch: it’s based on FreeRTOS and the ESP-IDE toolset. Right now all applications are built with the OS into a single binary, while the SD card on the Waveshare board handles persistent storage. The interface is pure text, with all applications launched via shell commands. That doesn’t mean you have to go back to your PC to add anything, however.

The system is user-programmable, with Python and Lua scripting as “first class citizens”, having access to the hardware through the Solar OS APIs. As for the applications built into the firmware, it looks like along with the serial terminal, you get quite a lot: an orthodox file manager à la Norton Commander, networking tools that include a web browser and chat client, MP3 player, image viewer, text editor, games, and more.

While they are obviously pretty niche projects, we do appreciate that there’s a growing collection of homebrew operating systems that you can run on your bespoke computing device.