We all know the e-ink persistent displays, as they’re cheap and plentiful enough to have become ubiquitous in applications such as supermarket price labels. But we don’t often see some of the other technologies that almost did the same thing. The BBC Archive has a report from 1986 showing one of them, a prototype display from STC.
E-ink relies on flipping the arrangement of black and white particles in its pixels, while this one has a fluid in which the molecules are aligned to let light through, or dispersed randomly, at which point they block light. Frustratingly, we aren’t told what the liquid is, but we are given what might be the reason that we’ve never seen one. The activation voltage is rather high at 200 volts. It’s still a fascinating glimpse of something we might have had, with some tasty early-PC-era portables along the way.
The BBC archive has served up quite a bit of retro goodness over time, and we’ve certainly featured one or two of them over time. A recent one was this demonstration of email via a flight to Amsterdam, from the same year as today’s display.
5 thoughts on “The Persistent Display We Never Got”
200 volts in itself shouldn’t have been such a huge obstacle though. Nixie tubes used 170 volts, and wristwatches were made using them.
Yeah but the marketing
Backlit LCDs used fluorescent tubes until LEDs took over. Those also needed hundreds of volts.
Back when e-ink was starting to crop up in the late 90s, it had a drive voltage in the hundreds of volts as well. They were not pixel displays but more like segments for characters. But they worked!
Good Ole BBC… managed to film several seconds of blank plasma display milliseconds after it cleared the screen
And also yes proto e-ink took a good amount of voltage back in the day … its been ready for use since the mid 80’s the magical part that put it in the hands of just about everyone was the fact they made it work with much less current (along with el lighting even when that got good it still produced a piss warm glow at best plugged directly into mains)
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