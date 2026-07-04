A clock is by its very nature a device for measuring time, and thus it moves forward at a constant rate. But how about in a theatrical setting, where time runs at the whim of the director? For the stage, a clock with more flexibility is required. To this endeavor [Playful Technology] has you covered, with a larger than life stage clock whose hands are independently controllable by DMX.
Behind the clock is a very unusual part, not the modified clock mechanism one might expect, but a dual stepper motor with a concentric shaft. This is driven by an Arduino with a stepper driver shield more familiar from the world of 3D printers, and an RS485 interface for DMX interfacing. The hands are built in OpenSCAD, and 3D printed to be an interference fit on the shafts. The DMX controller software has a handy rotating knob style interface, allowing easy hand manipulation.
You can see the results in the video below, complete with an exhaustive dissection of the Arduino code. Meanwhile DMX is itself a fascinating subject, and in the past we’ve taken a deep dive into RS485.
5 thoughts on “Time Never Moves Slowly With This Clock”
Some things are suitable for video. Some, things not so much.
For the love of all that is holy, a one-minute video and a git repo would be useful here. Or even just a dump of info in the video description. But nada.
Almost like they don’t want to transfer any useful information at all, just doin’ it for the clicks.
LLM
This video by Playful Technology demonstrates how to build a DMX-controlled clock prop for under $25, suitable for stage effects, escape rooms, or art installations. By using an Arduino Mega with a RAMPS shield, an RS485 transceiver, and a specialized dual-shaft stepper motor, the project allows for independent control of the clock hands via standard DMX lighting protocols.
Key Components and Construction:
Dual-Shaft Stepper Motor: Unlike standard motors, this allows two hands to rotate independently on a single pivot (1:46).
Control Electronics: An Arduino Mega paired with a RAMPS shield handles the motor pulses, while an RS485 module enables communication with DMX lighting desks (2:02 – 3:00).
3D Printed Hands: Custom-designed parts are push-fitted directly onto the motor shafts (3:44).
DMX Functionality (5:17 – 6:58):
The clock uses six DMX channels to dictate behavior:
Channel 1: Mode selector (Run, Linked, or Independent).
Channels 2 & 3: Hour and minute settings.
Channels 4 & 5: Manual angle adjustment for calibration.
Channel 6: Speed control for auto-rotation.
Software & Calibration:
Coding: The project uses the AccelStepper library to handle motor movement. The creator explains how the 200-step resolution of Nema 17 motors is subdivided via microstepping to ensure precise time-telling (9:15 – 12:20).
Calibration: Since the system lacks auto-homing hardware, users perform a manual calibration by setting the clock to 12:00 and adjusting the offsets via DMX (6:59 – 8:53).
Flexibility: The code allows for movement customization, such as taking the “shortest path” between times rather than strictly following clockwise rotation (16:01).
The creator provides resources, including the Arduino sketch, 3D models, and wiring diagrams, on their Patreon for those looking to replicate the build. LLM
What is an ‘interference find’?
Argh! ‘interference fit’?
INterference fit: When the hole is a tad smaller than the shaft that goes into it. The easiest is a press fit, so that it can be forced in without too much trouble with a mechanical press, but locks in place without fasteners. A shrink fit requires heat and/or cooling to expand the outer part and/or contract the inner.
COntrast to sliding fit, where the part slides on freely, but has little play (one or two degrees of freedom typical, such as sliding and rotational), Loose, where the parts go together and may have more degrees of freedom (think a 12mm bolt in a 14mm hole), or transition, where the parts don’t require special help to go together, but when assembled tend to stay in place
THere are more precise definitions, and several subclasses along the way, but this is the gist.
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