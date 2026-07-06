A New Challenger Approaches The Open Source Vehicle

Cheap vehicles are thin on the ground in 2026, but [Andy Didorosi] thinks he has the answer for low-speed applications with an open source kei truck.

Still in the early design phase, [Didorosi] has an old factory in Detroit that has been home to his bus transportation business for the last several years, as well as the Sendpai kei truck project to make the world’s fastest kei truck. His vision is to make an affordable kit car truck that anyone can build in the comfort of their own garage. The current plan includes hub motors, which have so far not made it into any production EVs in the US, likely due to the problem with high unsprung weight.

While making a new vehicle from scratch is difficult, the project is targeting a modest set of capabilities at the beginning. The truck will be eschewing safety for low cost, which is probably fine for low-speed off-road use as a utility vehicle. Safety will of course get more important as speed increases. Once the design is sufficiently nailed down, [Didorosi] hopes to sell fully assembled trucks that are compliant with US Low Speed Vehicle (LSV) requirements. This would allow it on roads with posted speed limits below 35 mph.

Will Mutiny succeed where efforts like OScar, CarBEN, or Wikispeed could not prevail? Only time will tell. We hope they’ll keep the Minimal Motoring Manifesto in mind, and in the meantime, you should check out this kei camper or an EV-swapped kei truck that looks like it runs on a giant drill battery.