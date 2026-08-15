[The Modern Rogue] found an old childhood friend in a closet: a Radio Shack 200-in-1 electronic kit. Along with [Josh Nass], he put it through its paces and made a few repairs along the way. As you might expect, the batteries had long ago leaked out their magic juice.
If you missed these, they were a host of real electronic components with springs connected to the leads. To make a circuit, you bend the spring over, insert a wire, and let go of the spring. By changing the wiring, you could make radios, alarms, computer circuits, and more
There were dozens of these kits, some more capable than others. This was a particularly nice one with a loaded front panel and several exotic components. In the end, they made a code practice oscillator, and it worked.
While you can’t find kits exactly like these anymore, you can make your own. Or try Snap Circuits and print your own modules. You take solderless breadboards for granted today, but they haven’t always been around or affordable.
8 thoughts on “Radio Shack Toy Returns To Life”
I wore mine out! Loved those things.
One of these got me started! Had so much fun. I still have it though not this delux model but a simpler set but gave me endless hours of fun. Then I moved on to descreet components and etched PCBs. Alas, today little time to tinker. Would always get stuck by a couple of components I couldn’t buy locally. No internet thise days!
Had a nice big red manual if memory serves.
I loved this, lot of fun :)
Oh, how I miss my 70’s-era 10-in-1 and ultimately 100-in-1! Dear nostalgia, dear.
I remember you could make a transmitter of some sort? As an 8-year-old I figured out how to wire my turntable up to it and had my very own radio station, which only me and my sister could hear. We played the second side of Deep Purple’s Machine Head a lot 😜
Now you got me remembering, built an FM transmitter with a microphone that I used to disturb a sunbathing girl listening to the radio by the condo pool. Was a young kid, never had so much fun as watching her fiddle with the radio for me only to tune in again at a new frequency and continue irritating her with all kinds of unpleasantries!
Also built a UHF audio transmitter that would interfere with the neighbor’s TV set. Being an old lady and nearly deaf she would fall asleep at the TV at full volume . Here in Italy apartment walls have no sound insulation so you could even hear the ticking clock on the wall next door. So I would turn on my transmitter and tune it to her channel and broadcast silence until the following morning!
I had one of these, and burnt out the LEDs not understanding that I needed to put a resistor in line with them, not just hook them straight up to the batteries. Built most of the circuits in the book before that though. Loved that thing.
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