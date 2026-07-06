Performance Improvements For Open-Source 80386

The Intel 80386 is a rather fascinating slice of computer history. It marked the first 32 bit X86 processor, and was a staple of early desktop computing. Like all chips, it has a number of quirks, one of which being the fact that all commands are executed in microcode. By this nature, it was a rather excellent prospect to be re-implemented in an FPGA core called the z386. However, it was lacking a feature native to the original 386, early start memory access. If you haven’t been c, [nand2mario] went forth to fully implement this feature for FPGA 80386s.

Instead of taking a cycle to find and allocate the memory required for executing the next instruction, the 386 would start this in the previous cycle. This is achieved in hardware by nature of having a separate memory management unit. In the FPGA, the key difficulty proved to be in getting the computation fast enough to execute within a single cycle. This change netted an approximate 9% performance benefit. However, for [nand2mario] this was too small a performance uplift.

Some rewrites of the store cue allowed for cutting a cycle out of the process further improving the performance. However, more performance required slight deviations from the design of the original 386. Because code-branches are performance critical, the z386 project now computes the branch memory jump several cycles earlier than the 386, reducing the cycle time for the jumps from 9.25 to a mere 6. Some final changes to the microcode decode frontend rounded out the optimizations covered in this latest blog post.

The net result is an approximate 39% increase in performance in the all important DOOM benchmark. The z386 still not a complete project, the performance is still lacking compared to the 386, and it remains unable to boot Windows. X86 is complicated, which will take time, so make sure to stay tuned for more coverage! While you wait, make sure to check out our original writeup of the z386 project.

Pauli Rautakorpi, CC BY 3.0.