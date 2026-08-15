Turning Energy Drinks Into Rocket Fuel

Sometimes claimed to give you wings, energy drinks can, at the very least, be used to make rockets fly. This is what [Nate Scovill] did in a recent video, where cans of the sugary stuff are processed to give a rocket its proverbial wings.

The basic concept is so-called rocket candy, which uses the fact that sugar is a pretty decent fuel type that — when combined with an oxidizer like potassium nitrate — can be turned into solid rocket fuel. Naturally it’d be easiest to start off with a pure source of sucrose or sorbitol for the sugar, but what if you only have access to cans of sugary soda?

Removing the moisture from the energy drink was the obvious first step, as water and rocket fuel aren’t a great mix. Adding and mixing potassium nitrate to the resulting thick syrup created the fuel-oxidizer mixture, also known as rocket fuel. This did take a detour involving removing the carbonation using a vacuum chamber, as CO 2 and fire do not really like each other either.

We previously covered making your own rocket candy, though it’s far from the only rocket fuel that can be made at home using products bought at the local supermarket. Obviously, doing so comes with a whole heap of risks, not least of which is the notion that the difference between a rocket and a bomb is a pretty thin and fuzzy line that you do not want to accidentally cross.