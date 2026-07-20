Finding another planet outside of our solar system that can comfortably be called ‘Earth-like’ is one of those discoveries that — if confirmed — would be a major event. The complication here is that with every exoplanet that we discover through observations, determining the type of planet is hard enough, never mind figuring out whether it has an atmosphere, much less what’s in that atmosphere. This makes a recent report on LHS 1140 b rather exciting, as it strongly suggests that this super-Earth may have something close to an Earth-like atmosphere.
In the paper by [Collin Cherubim] and others in Science, the findings of helium occasionally escaping from its atmosphere have led to considerable excitement, as this time-variable atmospheric escape of helium suggests a helium-rich upper atmosphere that’s further depleted in hydrogen.
It should be noted, of course, that these assumptions are based on observations from roughly 49 light-years away, so there’s always some room for later adjustments. Even if confirmed, the star that LHS 1140b orbits is a red dwarf, with a nearly 25-day orbital period and light levels less than half of what Earth receives from the Sun. This would make the surface of LHS 1140b with its proposed oceans rather dim, even if it’s conceivably at temperatures well within the comfort range of us Earth-based mammals.
At 49 light-years distance, it’s also not close enough that — barring an FTL drive — we could do direct observations or visitations, but if these results hold, it’d be on the short list along with a number of other plausibly habitable exoplanets to check out once we build that first warp drive-powered starship.
3 thoughts on “Earth-like LHS 1140b May Feature The First Atmosphere Found On Exoplanet”
Here on earth natural accumulations of helium are the result of radioactive decay. Maybe we shouldn’t focus our planet search on those planets that have so much of it that you can detect it from here.
I’ve always been amazed at the pull-a-rabbit-out-of-a-hat nature of these long distance astronomical measurements. I’d dare brand it “1D astronomy,” where essentially you are trying to glean profound data from a single pixel over a long period of time.
Good point. I’ve put some effort into imagining the colonization of an “earthlike” planet, and it always seems like a stretch unless first you “terraform” before sending humans. A resource as seemingly simple as soil is complex enough to keep PhDs busy studying its mystery her at home. If you can’t do agriculture, I’d hardly call it habitable.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)