New Method Accelerates Color 3D Printing

Multi-color 3D printing is notorious for being difficult to get right. Even with modern printers, you often end up much using more filament (and tool changes) than you would for a single-color print. [YKG3D] shows us a new method of color printing that needs far fewer tool changes.

Based on 2018 research, the new slicer rotates through its palette of colors each layer. Then, either by adjusting the amount of filament dispensed or by displacing the edges, the prominence of each color is adjusted. The result is smoother gradients and better color blending — and it prints faster too!

Of course, nothing is perfect: the more base colors you add, the thicker your apparent layer lines will be. For example, a 3-color print with 0.2 mm layer height will appear as having 0.6 mm layer height. A different issue happens when the walls get too steep; the color blending illusion starts to break down.