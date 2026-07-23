Voice Control Toolkit Comes To A Pico Near You

Voice-controlled appliances are nothing new. What might be new, however, is [Moonshine AI] running it all locally on a Raspberry Pi Pico 2 W!

The voice interface is roughly divided into three parts: voice activity detection, SpellingCNN speech-to-text and a neural text to speech. The speech to text supports up to 50 tokens, and can be re-trained to support any specific words you want. It runs a simple loop: detect voice activity, listen for (command) tokens, process them in C++, use the TTS to reply, and repeat.

Now, to be fair, it is a bit of a squeeze: 3.6 MiB of the available 4 MiB FLASH and 468 KiB SRAM on a stock Pi Pico 2 board. It leaves you with just about enough space to write a small amount of extra software, but it’ll be a challenge to fit anything substantial. Still, fitting three different types of AI model needed to make this possible in such a space is quite impressive.