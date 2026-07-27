Back in the early 1980s when 8-bit home computers became affordable educational toys for children, the traditional paper publishing industry did its best to keep up. For a few brief years, there were children’s books dedicated to the innards of a computer in meticulous detail, and courtesy of [Jason Jacques] we have a chance to look at one of the lesser-known ones.
The British publisher Ladybird made a series of four computer books, and while the first three had content for both the Sinclair Spectrum and the BBC Micro, the last in the series only featured the BBC. [Jason] took that book and re-imagined the missing Sinclair Spectrum version.
The surprise is how deep it dives into the architecture of an 8-bit computer, and it’s refreshing to see something that’s not unduly dumbed-down for kids. We’re guessing that this would have appealed to the 5% of kids who ran with their computers rather than just playing Jet Set Willy back then, and we’re sure a few grown-up 50-somethings may remember it or books like it.
If you think you may have seen Ladybird books here before, it may be because we reviewed another influential tech book of theirs for kids. Meanwhile you can take a look at the contemporary computer books from their arch-rival Usborne.
2 thoughts on “A Labour Of Love Brings A Kids Book To The Spectrum”
As a child I always found those block diagrams and buses drawn with thick arrows too abstract and confusing.
I guess if the concept of a computer was presented directly, as a schematic, with real chips and connections, it would be so much easier to grasp for my younger self.
Anyway, due to being born in a wrong part of the world at the wrong time my childhood books were mass produced, cheap popular science trash of the early 1990s, translated by people who didn’t care*. My clueless working class parents were of no help either.
If you’re wondering how clueless they were… here’s an anecdote. When I completed one of the first stages of Super Mario Bros for the first time on our brand new and VERY EXPENSIVE Famiclone I saw a “Thank you Mario! But our princess is in another castle!” message. Since I was a tiny child and didn’t know a single word of English, my parents tried to help. They thought exclamation mark was some sort of a lightbulb and wondered what could it mean. Seriously. Also, for a long time we were all too afraid to press “Reset” button because of a superstition that the data would disappear.
Only as an adult I finally had the chance of reading gems such as Code – The Hidden Language of Computer Hardware and Software by Charles Petzold (yes, that guy who worked on WinAPI and other big parts of Windows).
* Would you? At the time typical monthly wage of a PhD was something like $70 and it was considered upper class. Emigrate to the Netherlands to pick tubers or potatoes and you could easily earn 10x as much.
Thanks [Jason] for all the hard work!
When I browsed the book online some of the basic listings (e.g on page 4) were cut off, on my old Firefox at least. The PDF works great though, thanks again for sharing.
I missed the Spectrum days, though my school did have a few BBC32s that introduced me to Logo and laboriously typing game listings from books. Articles like these make me trawl eBay looking for more old hardware to add to my collection…
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