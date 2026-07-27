A Labour Of Love Brings A Kids Book To The Spectrum

Back in the early 1980s when 8-bit home computers became affordable educational toys for children, the traditional paper publishing industry did its best to keep up. For a few brief years, there were children’s books dedicated to the innards of a computer in meticulous detail, and courtesy of [Jason Jacques] we have a chance to look at one of the lesser-known ones.

The British publisher Ladybird made a series of four computer books, and while the first three had content for both the Sinclair Spectrum and the BBC Micro, the last in the series only featured the BBC. [Jason] took that book and re-imagined the missing Sinclair Spectrum version.

The surprise is how deep it dives into the architecture of an 8-bit computer, and it’s refreshing to see something that’s not unduly dumbed-down for kids. We’re guessing that this would have appealed to the 5% of kids who ran with their computers rather than just playing Jet Set Willy back then, and we’re sure a few grown-up 50-somethings may remember it or books like it.

If you think you may have seen Ladybird books here before, it may be because we reviewed another influential tech book of theirs for kids. Meanwhile you can take a look at the contemporary computer books from their arch-rival Usborne.