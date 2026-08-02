Many of us will be used to the idea of a KVM, a device that pipes keyboard, video, and mouse over the network from a remote machine to your own. But many remote machines don’t run a GUI, so there’s not always the need for a full video experience. Enter [morpheuslord] with the PicoTTY. It’s somewhere between an old-fashioned serial terminal and a KVM.
The system has two components, a Pi Pico which plugs in to the USB port of each client machine and connects to the network with a WIZnet W5100S Ethernet Hat, and a Pi Zero 2 W which forms the hub. The Pico acts as both a keyboard and a serial terminal, and streams both to the user via a web interface on the Zero.
We can see the use of a machine like this, but we have a few questions. Why for instance is the keyboard needed, given that the serial terminal could provide input in itself. But however it works we can see it might have a use in cases where a terminal can’t be accessed over the network directly, and we especially like it that a single USB peripheral does the job that a conventional KVM would use a bunch of cables for.
If it’s a more conventional KVM you seek, they can now be done using a microcontroller.
6 thoughts on “A KVM Without The V (Or The M)”
“Why for instance is the keyboard needed […]”
A keyboard can send e.g. Ctrl+Alt+Del or SysRq, a serial terminal can’t.
I have always associated kvm with a device that allows multiple machine to share the same user hardware … I guess over s network is valid but using rdp or even ssh usually is a bit more complex than a box with a multixontact rotary switch
So this is not actually a KVM in that sense, it’s closer to a JetKVM, a per-system IP-KVM but without the video, more of a serial console. My thinking was: IP-KVMs are one per system, and in my country I’d have to import each one. I run Proxmox which basically gives me a terminal anyway, so why not just serial? But my mini PCs have no serial port, so I made this. I have 4 systems, so 4 nodes in a small enclosure in my homelab rack connected to my managed switch, with a raspi zero as the hub which is also connected via Ethernet (waveshare Ethernet hat) to that managed vlan, and I can control all 4 at the same time from the hub. The rotary switch approach also means being physically at the rack, and my whole use case is a node dropping off the network when I’m not there.
Working on getting the BIOS side of things to work next, but I need to learn how to do that first.
Hey, morpheuslord here. This is a utility I personally wanted for my homelab. I run Proxmox on regular mini PCs, and almost everything ops-wise happens over serial. The catch is these mini PCs don’t have a serial port out of the box, on ThinkCentre Tinys it’s an optional punch-out module that mine never shipped with, so a real RS-232 console was never an option. The reason I built this is for when a node drops off the network and I need a way to diagnose it without being physically present, and without messing with a ton of wires in an already cramped box. So it’s the same serial workflow, just over USB, the Pico shows up as a composite USB CDC serial plus HID keyboard device on the host. I’m looking at expanding it with UART support and maybe even BIOS access, but that’s a long shot as of now.
On the question of why the HID keyboard is there: the serial side is USB CDC, so it only works once the OS has enumerated the device and is servicing the console. If userspace is wedged or the box is stuck pre-boot, in GRUB or the BIOS, there’s nothing listening on the serial end. The HID keyboard works at a level CDC serial doesn’t, BIOS and bootloaders speak HID natively, so I can still send key combinations for restarts and low-level changes in exactly those situations.
And yes, I used vibe coding to build this. This was a quick side project for managing my own systems at home, not a product, so I went with whatever got me from idea to working hardware fastest. I know what I want and how it works, and CircuitPython was new to me, so this was the practical route.
Thanks for covering the project, it was a nice surprise to see it here. Happy to answer any other questions about it.
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