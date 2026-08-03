Energizing A Vacuum Tube Flip-Flop Module Of The IBM 604

Taking a break from ogling microscopic features in Intel’s semiconductor processors, [Ken Shirriff] is back to instead poking at decidedly macroscopic pluggable modules from the 1948 IBM 604 Electronic Calculator. This time around it’s one of the so-called trigger modules in the form of the TR-3, which uses a flip-flop circuit to implement the timing signals and pulses that made the 604 work.

This differs from the thyratron module that we covered previously. A thyratron is a high current switch and rectifier, which is useful more for the periphery of the computer system. These TR-3s on the other hand were used to implement the basic logic circuits, even if a flip-flop by itself seems rather boring, being just a circuit that toggles between two states.

In this TR-3 module we find a 2033 dual triode design which thus increases density by having the two inverters of the flip-flop in the same tube. The rest of the module is taken up by the requisite capacitors and resistors that complete the circuit. After wiring up this original module, [Ken] was able to make it trigger somewhat reliably, requiring a stable input trigger.

Notable is that in the IBM 650 from 1954 this flip-flop circuit was abandoned in favor of one based on diode logic, presumably to use more reliable Boolean logic instead of the much fussier analog interactions. Naturally, in the first transistorized computers the use of diode-transistor logic (DTL) was exceedingly common, so this makes a lot of sense.